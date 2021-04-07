Assisted Living workers say employers are “insufficient” in supporting mental health during a pandemic: Survey-News





The majority of front-line healthcare professionals participating in the new survey have experienced a negative impact on mental health due to pandemics, and 58% of life support and long-term care facility employees have employers helping them. Thinks it is “insufficient”. According to the results announced on Tuesday The Washington Post / Kaiser Family Foundation Survey. In the survey, 62% of participating front-line healthcare professionals found that COVID-19-related concerns and stress adversely affected their mental health, including sleep disorders (47%), frequent headaches and abdominal pain (31). %), Increased drug, or alcohol use (16%). Most healthcare professional respondents also say that employers provide sick leave to those who test positive or provide vaccinations, but for life support and long-term care facility employees. 58% say employers are “insufficient” in offering them additional payments Working in the most risky situations. Most caregiver and long-term care workers surveyed reported hope, optimism (66%), and motivation (60%) in their work, but 56% reported. It reported burned out and was the highest percentage of all frontline healthcare professionals. He reported feeling uneasy. Assisted Living and Nursing Home employees also reported the highest number of COVID infections among all front-line healthcare professionals. A quarter (24%) of Assisted Living and Nursing Home Workers said they tested positive for COVID-19. In contrast, 18% were in hospitals, 14% in clinics or clinics, and 8% working in a home care environment. Of the respondents who tested positive, 17% reported mild symptoms, 5% experienced severe symptoms, and 2% reported no symptoms. As the vaccine continues to roll, about 59% of workers in life support and long-term care facilities say they have some control over the pandemic, 18% say they have no control at all, and 17% say they have almost suppressed it. Said, 6% it is in full control. Overall, the majority of front-line healthcare professionals surveyed said that the COVID-19 pandemic was somewhat suppressed, but one in five said it was not suppressed at all. A survey of expectations for work and family life to return to normal found that 40% of employees in life support and long-term care facilities surveyed did not expect to return to normal until early next year, with 24% It is expected to recover by midsummer 2021. , 22% say they don’t expect it until early 2022, and 13% expect it to return to normal life by mid-Autumn 2021. Assisted Living and Nursing Home employees were also less likely to report at least one COVID-19 vaccine, even though 72% reported vaccination through their employer. According to the survey, only 50% reported receiving at least one vaccination, and only 15% planned or planned to be vaccinated. Another 24% said they would not be vaccinated and 11% are still undecided. This survey is the 35th in a series dating back to 1995 as part of the Washington Post / Kaiser Family Foundation research project. This includes interviews with 1,327 front-line healthcare professionals representing supported living communities, nursing homes, home care, hospitals, clinics and outpatient clinics.

