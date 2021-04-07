World Health Day: Data Rejection Faced with COVID-19 Pandemic and Resurrection in India | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles

On February 14, 2021, a friend of mine hosted an indoor Valentine’s Day party in India. Their social media was flooded with photos of red, pink, and white guests without wearing masks or hugging each other. As the image of reunion with friends and smiles warmed my heart, I began to feel anxious.

I am trying to raise the issue within my social circle in India that the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is still very present. Care must be taken that the variant does not exceed the vaccine. In the last few months, we all seemed to pay attention to the wind. Even the more cautious of us were disappointing the guards. My dad, a veteran actor in Kolkata, was 81 years old and returned to regular group rehearsals and live stage performances in February after a year of distress.

Most of us began prematurely celebrating the miraculous end of the pandemic in India. Even we biostatisticians were thinking of stopping the daily execution of the Indian predictive model and saving computing power due to the definitely low number of cases.

From mid-February, we began to notice the numbers in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh rising again. I tweeted. A friend of mine told me it was a blip, and as a trained statistician, I should be able to identify the real tendency from the blip and separate the signal from the noise. I agree, maybe I’m crying a wolf for no reason, like a lonely data wolf.

Negation peaks as data permeates everyday life

Number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths, and recovery in India per day. This number shows the number of new cases (yellow), deaths (red), and recovery (green) of COVID-19 in India. (COV-IND-19 Research Group / Dr Bhramar Mukherjee)

I’ve been looking at these numbers constantly for over a year, but the trajectory of the basic reproduction number R has begun to look ominous to me.

While the virus curve was in the valleys, parents insisted on vaccination without waiting any longer, but my sister would like to wait a little longer to see the safety data for the AstraZeneca vaccine for the elderly. I did. Both of us have their own data interpretations, defending individual perspectives and discussing with passion. Data pervades our daily lives and is experiencing data-driven decision making for optimal prevention, both at the individual and population levels.

Last year, data consumerism was at its peak. Terms such as “double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trials” have become part of a popular vocabulary. There is also data misuse and abuse by the general public, policy makers and professionals. We were all trying to do science so quickly that we saw real mistakes being made.

And, even more worrisome, large amounts of data can be rejected prior to the second wave of the virus that is rampant in India.

If you wait to “see” a surge in reported infections, it’s too late to act or intervene. This delayed and quiet nature of the virus puts it at risk of dealing with it. We need to act on expectations and expectations, reiterating the need to work with scientists and expert modelers.

Lack of data continues to plague India’s healthcare system

Overcrowded market for indole in an ongoing pandemic. (Pravin Barnale / BCCL Indole)

It turns out that even proper over-death calculations cannot be performed for India’s data-deficient environment, especially for health data. The lack of data for such calculations affects our ability to more comprehensively assess the impact of last year’s pandemic. This flaw in public health data infrastructure will hurt India, even in the post-vaccination world.

All countries must have an agile public health system controlled by data so that they can track, contact and treat all cases. Only then can our society prosper again. Prevention and prevention will be a part of our lives in the near future. That’s a difficult truth! No one is safe until everyone is safe. Sustainable adherence to moderate interventions can avoid large-scale, strict blockades.

India’s mortality and hospitalization rates are low and we can comfort ourselves by saying that we continue our lives. However, allowing unlimited spread of the infection, as many have done in the past few months, will result in a huge number of hospitalizations overwhelming the health care system and leading to avoidable deaths.

On World Health Day, April 7, we all become Bayesian statisticians and intelligent prior probabilities based on what we know will definitely work, rather than living in the denial of data or false hopes. I hope to update to. As a data scientist devoted to disease modeling, build a joint army of data scientists with a reliable digital ecosystem of data, state-of-the-art tools, and ultimately agile data-driven policymaking in India. I hope that we can improve human health. ..

I know I’m a data dreamer, but (hopefully) I’m not the only one!

Dr. Brammer Mukelzy He is currently a professor of global public health at the University of Michigan. She is also an Associate Director of Quantitative Data Science at the University of Michigan Logel Cancer Center.

