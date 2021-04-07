Why Young People Are Unsafe From Covid-19 — Dr. Wen Explains :: WRAL.com

— In recent weeks, there has been a tendency to be worried. Cases are increasing among young people. In Michigan, hospitalizations in their 30s have increased by more than 600% and hospitalizations in their 40s have increased by 800%. The average daily case of a child has also increased by more than 200%. In Massachusetts, the largest increase in Covid-19 infections was in children and teens.

What explains these trends? Discuss with Dr. Linawen, CNN Medical Analyst. Wen is an emergency physician at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at Dean of George Washington University and a visiting professor of health policy and administration. She is also the author of the next book, Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Battle for Public Health.

CNN: Please help me understand these numbers. Are there any new stocks that are more influential to young people? Or is it just that young people are out and more than before?

Dr. Riana Wen: The disproportionate increase in cases among adolescents is probably due to a combination of factors. The first is the fact that older people are increasingly vaccinated and are very well protected from Covid-19. About 80% of all deaths are due to people over the age of 65. In this age group, more than half are now fully vaccinated and about 75% are vaccinated at least once. The proportion of hospitalized people is expected to shift to younger people, indicating that vaccination is working.

Another possible reason why more adolescents are infected is the B.1.1.7 variant. This was the first variant born in the United Kingdom and is rapidly becoming dominant here in the United States. Studies have shown that this strain is more contagious. This means that there is an increased risk of acquiring the coronavirus from activities that were previously considered fairly safe. In addition to causing more cases, B.1.1.7 now shows that it is more toxic. That is, B.1.1.7 causes more serious illness and is therefore more likely to lead to hospitalization or death.

Combined with the fact that young people are more mobile and engaged in more activities, it probably explains the increasing proportion and number of cases in the younger age group.

CNN: What is the impact on schools? Does this mean that the school has to be closed?

Wen: Not always. There are many studies showing that schools can become some of the safest places for children if mitigation measures are taken. In particular, in addition to compulsory masking, keeping the child in a “pod” or cohort, improving ventilation, etc. The degree of physical distance. Vaccination of teachers also protects them and reduces their chances of carrying the coronavirus. Additional measures, such as regular testing, can also help.

That said, schools need to take into account that there are more infectious variants, so more of these mitigations must be implemented. Schools in the UK and Europe had to be closed to fight B.1.1.7. Schools need to pay particular attention to extracurricular activities. For example, in some places it is after-school sports that the coronavirus has been shown to be widespread. Proper contact tracing is critical to tracking the source of the virus and properly targeting interventions.

CNN: Should I prioritize vaccination if I am infected in a younger age group?

Wen: Initially, it makes sense to prioritize vaccinations for older people with chronic illnesses. These are the people most likely to get seriously ill. Prioritizing them helped save lives and avoid overwhelming our hospital. Immunization is progressing rapidly, and President Biden says the state needs to be released by April 19 so that all people over the age of 16 can qualify for the vaccine. We will announce it soon. Therefore, it is only a few weeks that anyone who wants the vaccine will be able to sign up to receive the vaccine.

However, I agree to specifically increase access to those who are most likely to become infected with the coronavirus and spread it. Vaccination efforts should be aimed at making vaccine availability an easy and convenient choice. For example, a vaccination drive on a university campus brings the vaccine directly to people. Similarly, vaccines can be provided on a carry-on basis at work. These efforts to improve access and convenience are of great importance, especially to young people with other priorities.

CNN: What should people do now to protect themselves if there are more infectious varieties around?

Wen: The same precautions we’ve been advising for a long time still apply. The B.1.1.7 variant spreads throughout the respiratory pathways like wild-type or common strains, so continue to wear masks, keep physical distance, and avoid indoor meetings with non-family members. Please give me. Please refrain from gathering with people indoors until you are vaccinated. Once vaccinated, you can see other fully vaccinated people indoors, but until then, look at physically distant outdoor people.

And get vaccinated as soon as possible. All licensed vaccines appear to be very effective against the B.1.1.7 variant. Vaccination can protect you from coronavirus illness and reduce the chance of infecting others.

CNN: Children under the age of 16 are not yet vaccinated, so are there any special precautions for children to take?

Wen: Children returning to school should follow certain precautions, such as wearing masks and sticking to the cohort. Be as careful in social and informal settings as in formal school settings. The weather is getting better, so make sure your kids wear masks instead of indoors and play date all outdoors.

We know that children tend to be much less ill than adults, but some children became seriously ill and, tragically, some died of Covid-19.

Children under the age of 16 are not yet vaccinated [for] For parents and those around their children, getting vaccinated helps protect them. The end isn’t too far away, and I hope summer will be much better in terms of infection levels. Therefore, continue to take precautions to protect your children and their families.