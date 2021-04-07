Health
New COVID-19 cases in Snohomish County raise concerns about rollback to Phase 2
EVERETT, wash. — Leaders in one of Washington’s largest counties COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Numbers. Case rates in Snohomish County have risen over the past few weeks, raising new concerns about the retreat of the roadmap plan for state recovery to Phase 2.
Just as businesses such as gyms and restaurants have begun to return to normal, there are new concerns about the surge associated with holiday weekends. County executive Dave Summers said he was worried about the growing number of cases in the community long before Easter and the large rally during the holidays.
“I’m very worried that the number of cases is going in the wrong direction. If the current trend continues, there is a risk of returning to Phase 2, which will be bad news for businesses and communities,” Summers said. Says. ..
Tuesday, during the county week COVID-19 BriefingDr. Chris Spitters of the Snohomish Health District said the case rate increased from 70 to 121 per 100,000 in less than a month. Health officials said 40% of cases in the last four weeks were from a young crowd between the ages of 20 and 39. The rally continues to be a leader in coronavirus infection.
Relation: New vaccination site opens at Angel of the Winds Arena
“It’s still bad for people’s health. One-third of people infected with COVID after 3 to 6 months have difficulty breathing, brain fog, and feeling sick. Therefore, even without hospitalization, this is benign. So it’s obvious on the health side, and it’s difficult for everyone if the restrictions have to be lifted again, “Spitters said.
Snohomish Health District rolls back to Phase 2 in the state Healthy Washington-Roadmap to Recovery plans. Case numbers should be less than 200 per 100,000 to avoid strict restrictions. In addition, the hospitalization rate should be less than 5 new hospitalizations per 100,000 in 7 days.
Given that only 18 percent of Snohomish County residents are fully vaccinated, the Spitters said the fear of restrictions could soon come.
“It’s simply not enough to stop the infection of this very difficult virus. You may not see a real slowdown until up to 80% or more of the population is fully vaccinated. “Spitters said.
Relation: King County Officials: A surge in COVID-19 cases could lead to rollbacks
Hundreds of qualified individuals were vaccinated on Tuesday in the Angel of the Winds area of Everett, one of the county’s six mass vaccination facilities. Some recipients said they would support the county’s decision if a rollback to Phase 2 was required.
“Whatever you need. If you need to regain guidelines to reduce the number of people infected with COVID, I think you need to do that,” said Josh Judy, who was vaccinated with COVID-19. Stated.
“We need to get out of this,” said the vaccinated Cesare Parise. “I want to regain my life like everyone else”
Approximately 333,000 vaccinations have been carried out in Snohomish County. Stephanie Judy, vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, encourages participation in the community.
“I feel like I won the lottery! I’m very excited,” said Stephanie Judy. “We lost people at COVID and wanted to get it. Moreover, it was good for me because I have lupus.”
On Tuesday, a new mass vaccination site was launched in partnership with Tulalip Tribes. Located in Tulalip’s Boom City. It is a drive-through setup and is the sixth mass vaccination site sponsored by the Snohomish County Vaccine Task Force.More information available online About the place and schedule of vaccination.
Stay connected to Q13 News on all platforms.
download: Q13 News and weather app
to see: Q13 News Live
Apply: Q13 YouTube FOX
Follow: Facebook | twitter | Instagram
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]