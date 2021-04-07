New COVID-19 cases in Snohomish County raise concerns about rollback to Phase 2

Leaders in one of Washington’s largest counties COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Numbers. Case rates in Snohomish County have risen over the past few weeks, raising new concerns about the retreat of the roadmap plan for state recovery to Phase 2.

Just as businesses such as gyms and restaurants have begun to return to normal, there are new concerns about the surge associated with holiday weekends. County executive Dave Summers said he was worried about the growing number of cases in the community long before Easter and the large rally during the holidays.

“I’m very worried that the number of cases is going in the wrong direction. If the current trend continues, there is a risk of returning to Phase 2, which will be bad news for businesses and communities,” Summers said. Says. ..

Tuesday, during the county week COVID-19 BriefingDr. Chris Spitters of the Snohomish Health District said the case rate increased from 70 to 121 per 100,000 in less than a month. Health officials said 40% of cases in the last four weeks were from a young crowd between the ages of 20 and 39. The rally continues to be a leader in coronavirus infection.

“It’s still bad for people’s health. One-third of people infected with COVID after 3 to 6 months have difficulty breathing, brain fog, and feeling sick. Therefore, even without hospitalization, this is benign. So it’s obvious on the health side, and it’s difficult for everyone if the restrictions have to be lifted again, “Spitters said.

Snohomish Health District rolls back to Phase 2 in the state Healthy Washington-Roadmap to Recovery plans. Case numbers should be less than 200 per 100,000 to avoid strict restrictions. In addition, the hospitalization rate should be less than 5 new hospitalizations per 100,000 in 7 days.

Given that only 18 percent of Snohomish County residents are fully vaccinated, the Spitters said the fear of restrictions could soon come.

“It’s simply not enough to stop the infection of this very difficult virus. You may not see a real slowdown until up to 80% or more of the population is fully vaccinated. “Spitters said.

Hundreds of qualified individuals were vaccinated on Tuesday in the Angel of the Winds area of ​​Everett, one of the county’s six mass vaccination facilities. Some recipients said they would support the county’s decision if a rollback to Phase 2 was required.

“Whatever you need. If you need to regain guidelines to reduce the number of people infected with COVID, I think you need to do that,” said Josh Judy, who was vaccinated with COVID-19. Stated.

“We need to get out of this,” said the vaccinated Cesare Parise. “I want to regain my life like everyone else”

Approximately 333,000 vaccinations have been carried out in Snohomish County. Stephanie Judy, vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, encourages participation in the community.

“I feel like I won the lottery! I’m very excited,” said Stephanie Judy. “We lost people at COVID and wanted to get it. Moreover, it was good for me because I have lupus.”

On Tuesday, a new mass vaccination site was launched in partnership with Tulalip Tribes. Located in Tulalip’s Boom City. It is a drive-through setup and is the sixth mass vaccination site sponsored by the Snohomish County Vaccine Task Force.More information available online About the place and schedule of vaccination.

