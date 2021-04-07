One in three Covid survivors suffers from neurological or mental illness: study

Teamsters Local 848 Business Agent Reyes Magana has been tested for COVID-19 on July 16, 2020 at a test site provided by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in Long Beach, California.

One in three Covid-19 survivors suffers from neuropathy or psychiatric disorders within 6 months of being infected with the virus. It is estimated from an observational study of the health records of more than 230,000 patients.

the study, It was published in The Lancet Psychiatry Journal on Tuesday. We analyzed data from electronic health records of 236,379 Covid-19 patients from the US-based TriNetX network, which includes more than 81 million.

This group was compared to 105,579 patients diagnosed with influenza and 236,038 patients diagnosed with respiratory tract infections (including influenza).

Overall, the estimated incidence of neurological or mental health disorders diagnosed after Covid-19 infection was 34%. A study led by researchers at Oxford University examined 14 neurological and mental health disorders.

For 13% of these people, it was their first recorded neurological or psychiatric diagnosis.

The most common diagnoses after administration of coronavirus were anxiety disorders (occurring in 17% of patients), mood disorders (14%), substance abuse disorders (7%), and insomnia (5%). The incidence of neurological outcomes was low: 0.6% for cerebral hemorrhage, 2.1% for ischemic stroke, and 0.7% for dementia.

Overall, the risk of neurological and mental health examinations after Covid-19 is 44% higher than after influenza, after considering underlying health characteristics such as age, gender, ethnicity, and pre-existing health status, Covid Later risk was 16% higher. -19 Than a respiratory infection.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 132 million cases of the virus have been reported and more than 2.8 million have died in late 2019 since the coronavirus first appeared in China.

Professor Paul Harrison, lead author of the Oxford University Psychiatry study, emphasized that the latest study emphasizes the need to equip a medical system to address the potentially large number of neuropathy in survivors of the virus. He said he was.

“These are actual data from a large number of patients. We confirm that the proportion of psychiatric diagnoses after Covid-19 is high and that serious disorders affecting the nervous system (such as stroke and dementia) also occur. The latter is very rare, but especially important for people with severe Covid-19, “he said.

“Although the individual risk of most disorders is small, the size of the pandemic and many of these conditions are chronic, so population-wide impacts can have significant impacts on health and social care systems. Both primary and secondary health services need to provide the resources to meet their anticipated needs. “

Dr. Max Take, co-author of a study at Oxford University, said more research needed to be done to see “what happens over six months.”

“This study does not reveal the mechanisms involved, but points to the urgent need for research to identify them for the purpose of preventing or treating them.”

Since the pandemic that broke out in the spring of 2020 and spread around the world, much research has been done on the short- and long-term effects of the virus. Oxford University’s psychiatry pointed out that there is growing concern that survivors may be at increased risk of neuropathy.

“Previous observational studies by the same research group reported that survivors of Covid-19 were at increased risk of mood and anxiety disorders in the first 3 months after infection. Neurological and psychiatric diagnosis 6 months after infection ” Department said..