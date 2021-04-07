Poor ventilation can spread COVID indoors

April 7, 2021-Insufficient ventilation could have caused COVID-19 to be infected in the air at a restaurant in Guangzhou, China, affecting 10 people in three families. New research Was announced in Building and environment..

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, researchers write that indoor spaces need to prevent overcrowding, open windows and doors, and ensure proper air distribution.

“First-class health authorities have recognized the importance of airborne transmission in special environments since October 2020,” they write. “But the effective minimum ventilation to avoid airborne propagation remains unknown.”

The research team analyzed outbreaks in Guangzhou related to three unrelated families. Local health officials learned that the family had lunch at the same restaurant during the Chinese New Year on January 24, 2020. A family of three was sitting at a table adjacent to a crowded section of the restaurant, and the person at the middle table began to experience symptoms later that day in Index COVID-19 cases. During the next two weeks, the other nine members of the three families were positive.

The family of three had never met before and had no close contact except sitting close to each other in a restaurant during a meal, some sitting back to back. None of the restaurant workers at the other 15 tables and the other 68 patrons were infected with the virus.

The research team obtained video recordings and seating arrangements from the restaurant and investigated the restaurant’s air conditioning system across the facility’s five zones. Using the original table settings, they tested the dispersion of warm tracer gas, which acts like an exhaled virus droplet, to simulate the spread of droplets in a restaurant. They found that the measured ventilation rate was 0.9 L / s per person, which was lower than the recommended standard.

It turned out that the seating area where the family of three was sitting was covered with one air conditioner. Simulations showed that droplets exhaled by indexers rose into the air and were carried by air conditioning to other tables. The droplets also reached other nearby tables, but were dispersed by the other four air conditioners in the room. The researchers write that the three affected tables were in a recirculation zone, a bubble, with a high concentration of droplets.