One in four Americans do not want vaccines and endanger herd immunity: Shot

Joyce Ann Cranner longs for the end of the pandemic and a return to normal life. Cranner, 49, wants to hug her mother in a nursing home.

However, she says she has no plans to vaccinate, despite being widely available in the Murfreesboro community of Tennessee. “I feel healthy,” she says.

Despite the fact that millions of people are safely vaccinated, Cranner is worried about complications. She believes that some people have a “life-threatening reaction” to vaccines not reported by the media. (Many such reports shared on social media False or misleading.. And she’s worried because it’s so new: “We don’t know the long-term implications. We don’t know what it does.”

Recently NPR / Marist Voting It was found that one in four Americans said they would reject the coronavirus vaccine altogether if provided. Another 5% are “undecided” as to whether they will be shot. Although Republican men and rural populations were the most numerous, there were still significant numbers of people of all ages and demographic groups who claimed to say “no.”

Now, some researchers are increasingly worried that this modesty is enough to prevent the country from reaching what is known. Herd immunity, The point where the coronavirus cannot easily spread throughout the population and the infection gradually decreases. When high levels of vaccination are reached, new outbreaks of the coronavirus mean that they disappear quickly rather than grow and spread.

“Vaccine hesitage is a big problem for all of us,” he says. Arimokudad, The Institute for Health Metrics, University of Washington, is tracking coronavirus trends.

So far, national vaccine campaigns have outstripped supply, but Mokudad says he believes it will change soon. By May, he believes that he will be vaccinated more than those who are willing to take the vaccine.

It is difficult to know exactly how many people will choose not to be vaccinated. NPR / Marist polls show that the number of people refusing to get vaccinated has been increasing and declining since it was first asked in August.

What you need to get back to “normal”

The majority of the population requires immunity because the number of people who can reject the vaccine is potentially too high to contain respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2.No one knows the exact size, but based on other illnesses, researchers believe it is much higher. Current 32% Of the US population that has ever taken at least one shot.

“Most of us want to be safe back to what looks more normal,” he says. Samuel Scalpino, Modeled the outbreak of coronavirus at Northeastern University. “That means to me probably 80% to 85% of vaccinated.”

There are still many obstacles to the United States reaching the immunity threshold of about 80% — and there are some unknowns. For example, it is unknown how many people who refuse a shot are immune because they are already infected with COVID-19. (Many COVID-19 survivors are also in “yes” camps, as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination of already infected people anyway.)

Also, about 20% of the population are children under the age of 16 and are not yet eligible for vaccination. Therefore, it is even more important for adults to be vaccinated.

But based on current poll data, Scalpino says the turning point for herd immunity against the virus is still out of reach: “We can’t get there right now.”

New emergency in progress

Scarpino and Mokdad say the problem won’t be immediately apparent. Both scientists predict that cases of COVID-19 will decrease during the summer, when the combination of vaccination and warm weather dramatically slows the virus. Mokudad says he believes that the improved condition will paradoxically make vaccination more difficult.

“It’s very difficult to convince people to vaccinate in the summer when everything is going well,” says Mokudad. He predicts that warm climates and low levels of infection mean that even those who originally intended to be vaccinated will either postpone it or forget it altogether.

But autumn and winter may be different stories. Scalpino says he believes that more contagious variants, such as those first reported in the UK, dominate the autumn and winter COVID-19 seasons and raise herd immunity thresholds. Highly contagious mutants may require immunity in a larger proportion of the population before they can be contained.

Moderate immunization rates will prevent the national crisis seen in the winters of 2020 and 2021, he says. But he said outbreaks in the region could still overwhelm hospitals, close schools, and force local governments to resume regulation in different parts of the United States, especially in areas with low immunization rates. I am concerned about.

“If COVID vaccination is between 60% and less than 70% at the start of the fall respiratory season, it’s easy to fall into an emergency,” says Scarpino.

How to contact the rejecter

The reasons for saying “no” to a vaccine are often complicated. NPR polls show that the diverse bands of Americans are reluctant. Some groups are more likely to reject, such as Republican men, rural residents, and Americans under the age of 45. However, the number of people who say no is relatively high across racial groups, economic classes, and geographic regions.

“I don’t think there is a specific group,” he says. Tara Kirk sale, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Senior Scholar. “I don’t think that classifying people who are hesitant to get a vaccine will help to classify everyone who has the same reason as hesitating to get a vaccine.”

Agree that “everyone knows who does not want to be vaccinated in their life” Corina Cortai, University of Washington Vaccine Misinformation Researcher.

According to Kortai, false information is currently proliferating and is often tailored to different groups with different dissatisfactions. “For the very long time, for the first time, everyone has decided whether to vaccinate as an adult,” she says. “We are all vulnerable to the story of vaccine repellent, which can be advertised in ways beyond the vaccination community.”

Kirk Sel states that countering false information and encouraging vaccination cannot be done as a “blast broadcast.”

“We need to talk to different groups, including minority groups, Republicans, and others who feel distrustful of science,” she says. In many cases, the best way to do so is through local-level groups and leaders in favor of vaccination, she says.

Last week, the Biden administration was inaugurated Major initiatives Attempt and encourage vaccination by joining religious groups, unions, and even NASCAR to promote vaccination. It’s like a broad grassroots effort that experts say can help.

Is that enough for the question? “We now need to be vaccinated as much as possible. Stop the circulation of this virus in the United States and elsewhere,” says Mokudad. “Then we can control it.”

Blake Farmer contributed to this report. His report is part of an NPR partnership with Member Station, Kaiser Health News..