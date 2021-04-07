Healthcare professionals say they need mental health services, but many do not.





Dive briefs: More than 60% of front-line healthcare professionals say a pandemic has occurred Negatively affected their mental health According to a national survey released Tuesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation and The Washington Post.

Approximately 13% of those surveyed reported access to mental health services or medicines, and 18% said they needed but did not have access to such services. Those who couldn’t get help said they were too busy, couldn’t take time off from work, were afraid or embarrassed, and couldn’t afford to pay.

Another recent survey from American International Medical Recruitment Association It was found that nearly 80% of registered nurses said the pandemic was straining personnel within the unit.Unsafe level.. “ Dive Insight: The latest poll is Fighting healthcare professionals Pandemic burnout.. Especially among such workers, it is hitting their mental health Often stigmatized When seeking treatment. The stress from COVID-19 Especially strict for women Healthcare providers and healthcare providers specializing in critical care and infectious diseases. Due to staff fatigue and some patients themselves becoming ill, hospitals have hired a higher percentage of temporary nurses at record levels.They are also taking measures Like the relocation of office staff If possible, for clinical and cross-training employees. Due to fear of burnout, the Joint Committee Bulletin to encourage providers Promote more open and transparent communication and provide staff with more access to mental health care. The KFF and Washington Post survey is based on interviews with 1,327 healthcare professionals employed in hospitals, clinics, outpatient clinics, nursing homes and other facilities across the United States from February to early March. This includes a comparative study of 971 adults across the United States who are not working in the medical setting. According to reports, due to pandemic-related stress, about half of the respondents reported sleep problems and 31% reported frequent headaches or abdominal pain. 16% said they increased their use of drugs and alcohol, and about half said they experienced at least one of these three problems. Approximately 21% of survey respondents said that fear of exposure and bringing the virus back to their families had the most difficulty in resolving the pandemic, but 16% said they needed to wear additional masks and personal protective equipment. I am. Few said that safety protocols and precautions, long overwork, and lack of vacation were the most difficult parts. More than half of healthcare professionals say pandemics are having a negative impact on mental health, but young workers are hit hardest. More than 70% of respondents under the age of 30 said the pandemic had a negative impact on their mental health, and 69% said they felt burned out in the workplace. Of the young cohort, 13% said there were at least 10 patients receiving direct treatment who died as a result of the virus. Other responses from the survey further indicate the severity of the COVID-19 surge that occurred nationwide last year. Of the people working in the hospital, 56% said the intensive care unit was overcapacity at some point during the pandemic. In both hospitals and nursing homes, 34% said they were short of personal protective equipment at some point. According to an AAIHR survey, this situation also put a strain on staffing. From March 9th to March 26th, more than 1,000 RNs were acquired across the United States. Nearly 60% said they knew a nurse in a unit or hospital who was exposed to COVID-19 at work and became seriously ill. About 20% said they knew a fellow nurse who died of the virus. In the KFF survey, respondents expressed various emotions about their future work. More than three-quarters said they felt hope when they went to work, but about half also said they were burned out or anxious. More than half said they believed the pandemic would be alleviated and normal life would be restored, but not until early 2022.

