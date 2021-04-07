UM will provide students with 7,500 vaccine doses in the coming weeks

7,500 students at the University of Michigan will receive the Johnson & Johnson / Janssen one-shot COVID-19 vaccine free of charge through the university in the next two weeks, Mark Schrissel, president of the University, said in an email Wednesday morning. Announced.

“Vaccination helps us stay healthy, return to what we all love, and reduce the need for many public health measures in time for the fall semester,” Schrissel said. I am writing. “Imagine a semester where you have the freedom to hold face-to-face meetings and events, or play games at the Big House.”

All students over the age of 18 can make a reservation Here.. The college manages shots at Meyer on Ann Arbor Saline Road. April 15th and 16th. Michigan Stadium April 17-20; UM-Dearborn April 16 and UM-Flint April 14-15 at the pop-up clinic.

Students are expected to receive an invitation through the university’s Blue Queue system upon registration. Schlissel writes that anyone who has completed registration and is interested in receiving the vaccine via the Blue Queue is already eligible to be invited. The first random wave of invitations will be sent tomorrow at the earliest.

According to Schlissel, students who have previously been infected with COVID-19 should be vaccinated unless they test positive within 10 days.

The 7,500 doses available so far are not enough to vaccinate all 40,000 students, but Shrissel said Michigan will ship in the coming weeks if the federal government ships. He wrote that he promised the university an additional supply.According to the campus blueprint website, “Vaccine supply is changing weekly”, so we need students who want to register their vaccines as soon as possible.

Schlissel writes that the university sought the J & J vaccine because its single dose would make it easier for students to leave the UM campus at the end of the semester.

“It’s done in one,” writes Shrissel.

Shrissel also emphasized the effectiveness of the J & J vaccine.

“The Johnson & Johnson / Janssen vaccine is very effective in preventing serious illnesses caused by COVID-19,” Shrissel wrote. “There is also accumulating evidence that vaccination prevents COVID-19 infection and transmission to others. It has already been administered to nearly 4 million people and is very safe.”

The increase in supply comes from what Michigan is most experienced in the country. pronunciation COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Outbreak, Probably Drive By resuming in a hurry with the variants. March 30th, the university “Significant rise” In COVID-19 cases associated with the UM community, these numbers continue to grow, accounting for 16% of Washtenaw County cases as of April 6.

Shrissel’s announcement follows Tuesday evening Central Student Union, University Regents Jordan Acker (D) and Denise Irich (D) talked about “dramatically increasing” vaccine availability on campus within the next few weeks.

“I personally heard from President Shrissel (Tuesday) morning that the supply of vaccines to universities, UMich hospitals and campuses will begin to increase dramatically in the next few weeks, so that’s my expectation.” I told Acker CSG. “If you can’t get the vaccine at home, you should be able to get it on campus, and my hope is that it will be … well before the fall semester.”

Many UM students had already Vaccinated at least partially before the state April 5 Universal Adult Qualification Date by crossing state boundaries, qualifying for vaccines through risk factors, or receiving additional doses from areas of low demand.

Announcement of increased vaccine supply comes after Shrissel Said January’s Michigan Daily said it was “quite unlikely” that the university would vaccinate students by the end of the semester.

“I want to prove wrong,” Shrissel said.

