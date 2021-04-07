Independently CVD-related beta-blockers, HIV veterans die







Source / Disclosure

Issuer: Disclosure: One author received grants from Acterion, the American Heart Association, AstraZeneca, Corvia, Novartis, Acterion, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cardiola, Eisai, Ironwood, Merck, Novartis, Sanofi, Tenax. , Reports receiving a consultant fee from United. Therapeutic science. Other authors have not reported relevant financial disclosures.

Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Among HIV and newly developed hypertensive veterans, beta-blockers are independently associated with an increased risk of accidental CVD or death compared to ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers. The researchers reported that it was. According to the data published in High blood pressure, Calcium channel blockers and diuretics were not associated Increased risk of incident CVD Compared to ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers. Source: Adobe Stock

“Risks based on which drug providers choose to treat hypertension among HIV patients because of the potential interaction between blood pressure drugs and several therapies used to treat the virus In addition, factors such as how the body handles salt, inflammation, and accelerated aging of blood vessels are different from people who are not infected with HIV. It can affect the risk of heart events in an infected person. ” Jordan B. Cohen, MD, MSCE, Associate Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology, Department of Renal Electrolytes and Hypertension, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, said in a press release. In this analysis, researchers found that antihypertensive drug classes were associated with CVD events in the population, including 8,041 veterans with HIV and accidental hypertension (mean age 53 years, 97% male, 49% black). I decided if I was there. Results of interest included incident / recurrent CVD or death due to antihypertensive classes, incident CVD and incident HF. The median follow-up was 6.5 years. Of the cohort, 24% received ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor monotherapy and 23% received thiazide or thiazide-like diuretic monotherapy. 13% were on beta blocker monotherapy And 11% were on monotherapy with calcium channel blockers. “I was surprised at the high proportion of beta-blockers prescribed for first-line hypertension because it is not recommended as a first-line treatment,” Cohen said in a statement. “It says that many people living with HIV do a great job of managing HIV, but receive primary care from an infectious disease team that does not focus on blood pressure treatment guidelines or contraindications. It seems to be a fact. Ideally, the patient’s primary care and the infectious disease team should work together to get the best possible results. “ CVD related to antihypertensive drugs During the study period, 25% of the cohort experienced CVD events. In a propensity score matching analysis, beta blockers were of accidental / recurrent CVD or death (HR = 1.54; 95% CI, 1.19-2), accidental CVD or death (HR = 1.79; 955 CI, 1.31). It was associated with increased risk. -2.44) and accidental CVD (HR = 1.9; 95% CI, 1.24-2.89) are associated with accidental HF (HR = 1.46; 95% CI, 0.98-2.19) compared to ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers. )is not it. Both calcium channel blockers (HR = 1.02; 95% CI, 0.77-1.34) and diuretics (HR = 1.06; 95% CI, 0.86-1.31) are CVD compared to ACE inhibitors / angiotensin receptor blockers. It was not associated with a high risk of developing the disease. Black Chronic Kidney Disease Subgroup Analysis Studies have shown that beta-blockers, calcium channel blockers, and diuretics have been associated with an increased risk of developing CVD or death compared to ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers in non-black individuals. .. Beta blocker HR = 1.23; 95% CI, 1.03-1.48;

Calcium channel blockers HR = 1.29; 95% CI, 1.01-1.65; and

Diuretic HR = 1.4; 95% CI, 1.14-1.71. However, researchers observe an increased risk of accidental CVD or death in black individuals with calcium channel blockers or diuretics compared to those initiated with ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers. did not do it. In patients with chronic kidney disease, calcium channel blockers and diuretics were associated with an increased risk of developing CVD or death compared to ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (calcium channel blockers). HR = 1.79; 95% CI, 1.11-2.9; HR for diuretics = 2.4; 95% CI, 1.4-4.1). “The mortality rate of people living with HIV has improved significantly with the spread of effective antiretroviral therapies, but the morbidity and mortality rate of CVD remains higher than that of the general population,” the researchers say. Is writing. “Given the important link between blood pressure control and CVD, further research is needed to understand the mechanism and clinical importance of treatment decisions regarding antihypertensive drug selection in this high-risk patient population.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos