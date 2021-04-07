One in three COVID survivors has ongoing mental health problems





Wednesday, April 7, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Doctors see such cases worldwide: Approximately one-third of COVID-19 patients are “long-distance” months after infection. Continues to develop neurological or psychiatric conditions, new studies show. The findings suggest an association between COVID-19 and a higher risk of later mental health and neuropathy, the researchers report. A new analysis of data from more than 236,000 COVID-19 survivors focused on 14 neurological and mental health disorders. It was found that 34% of patients were diagnosed with such a disorder within 6 months of being infected with the new coronavirus. Most commonly, these disorders ranged from anxiety disorders to substance abuse disorders, insomnia, cerebral hemorrhage, stroke, and (much rarely) dementia. For 13% of those patients, it was their first such diagnosis. “Sadly, many of the disorders identified in this study tend to be chronic or recurrent, so we can expect the effects of COVID-19 to be on us for years,” said Jonathan Rogers of University College London. Is writing in the editorial. Accompanied by new research.Both were released on April 6th Lancet psychiatry. One US expert who did not participate in the study agreed. Dr. Andrew Rogob, Medical Director of Stroke Services at South Shore University Hospital in Bayshore, New York, said: The new study was led by Paul Harrison of the University of Oxford, England. His team examined electronic health records primarily to track the outcomes of 236,379 COVID-19 patients from the United States. About one-third experienced some neurological or mental health problems within 6 months of coronavirus infection. According to the team, anxiety disorders (17%), mood disorders (14%), substance abuse disorders (7%), and insomnia (5%) were the most commonly diagnosed disorders. The overall rate of neurological problems was much lower: 0.6% for cerebral hemorrhage, 2.1% for ischemic stroke, and 0.7% for dementia. The neurological condition was more common in patients suffering from a serious illness with COVID-19. For example, Harrison’s group reported that of patients admitted to the intensive care unit, 7% had a stroke and nearly 2% were diagnosed with dementia.

