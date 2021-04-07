Health
State works to vaccinate more people, deaths increase, cases surge
Detroit (FOX 2) — Michigan COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Cases continue to skyrocket as the number of deaths increases.
Health officials provided updates on the state’s virus count on Wednesday, emphasizing that Michigan has the highest number of cases and the highest case rates in the country.
In addition to cases, deaths and bed use are increasing.
Case number
The number of positive cases has increased by 348% from the February 19 lows, and the case rate has increased by 375%.
In the last seven days, Michigan has risen from the second highest case in the last few weeks to the number one case and case rate.
Health officials said the state-wide positive rate was the highest since April 24, 2020.
Since last week, 63 of the 83 counties have been double-digit positive. This is an increase in 21 counties, but the positive rate in 73 counties is over 7%, an increase in 9 counties.
Since February 19, the increase in cases and the number of cases have been the highest among people under 70 years of age.
The groups aged 20-29 and 30-39 have the highest case rates, while the groups aged 0-9 and 10-19 have the highest ever rates. Officials said the incident has more than quadrupled since a month ago.
In Michigan, 1,817 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, 7 cases of the 1.351 variant, and 2 cases of the P.1 variant have been identified.
More: Michigan confirms first case of Brazilian Covid variant
“It’s important to understand that the more people infected, the more time the virus has to mutate,” said Sara Lyon, director of the Epidemiology and Population and Health Department of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.・ Dr. Caro said. service. “The virus is not mutating faster than expected.”
Testing in Michigan is on the rise, with an average seven-day state testing rate of 3,479 per million per day. The state conducts an average of 51,700 PCRs and antigen tests per week.
Hospitalization
The state also has the highest COVID-19 inpatient bed utilization and the highest adult ICU bed utilization. The state previously had the third highest utilization.
Hospitalization doubles every 12-14 days 3 weeks in a row..
According to health officials, the weekly absolute increase was just under 1,000 patients, the largest absolute change in hospitalization since the surge when the pandemic began last spring.
Health officials said hospitalizations increased by about 45% last week. This has increased for the sixth straight week, with hospitalizations increasing in the past week in all regions.
Diseases like COVID currently account for 9.3% of emergency department visits
The state also reported that the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU unit accelerated, increasing 41% from last week.
In six of the eight regions of the state, more than 25% of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The 40-49 age group has the highest average daily hospitalizations and highest rate of change over the past week.
Since the lows on February 28, the 50-59 group has had the highest daily averages of admission and rate of change.
Dead (number)
Michigan’s death toll has increased by 75% since its lows on March 9. Mortality has risen slightly, with 2.4 deaths per million.
From March 14th to 20th, 166 deaths were reported.
Michigan’s death toll was 12th highest and 28th highest from the previous 15 and fell by 2 last week.
The proportion of deaths over the age of 60 is declining. 15% of deaths are people under the age of 60.
Despite the declining proportion, daily deaths per million people are increasing in all age groups.
Outbreak
Active outbreaks increased by 14% from the previous week.
There are 991 outbreaks in total, and 287 are new.
Incidence in schools is also increasing, from 248 to 301. According to health officials, the highest transmission of cases in sports from kindergarten to high school was in basketball, hockey and wrestling.
Schools had the highest number of outbreaks, with 81 new outbreaks reported, bringing the total to 301. Forty-three new outbreaks were reported in the construction and manufacturing industries, for a total of 141 outbreaks, and 35 new outbreaks were reported in the elderly and auxiliary living facilities. 120.
vaccine
In Michigan, the number of people who have been first vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine is the 10th highest, and the number of people who have been completely vaccinated is also the 10th highest.
According to health officials, 36.7% of people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once and have been vaccinated more than 4.7 million times.
“Our management capabilities are steadily increasing in the state,” said Lyon Caro.
More: Access to state vaccination will be opened in “Competition with COVID-19 Variants”
Health officials said the case rate was low in the high-vaccination age group. Older people were eligible to be vaccinated earlier than younger people.Vaccination for everyone 16+ open on Monday..
State reported it 246 people tested positive more than 14 days after receiving the second dose Of the vaccine as of the end of March. People who test positive are asymptomatic or have milder symptoms than those who have not been vaccinated.
read more: Why are vaccinated people still infected with COVID-19?
To date, more than 1.8 million Michigan residents have been fully vaccinated. This means that only a small percentage of vaccinated people have become ill.
Health officials said the number of complete vaccinated people who tested positive would not exceed expectations because the vaccine is not 100% effective in preventing the disease, but if people get sick, the infection will be. It tends to be less serious.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are believed to be 95% and 94% effective, respectively.
Of the positive cases, 129 had no data on hospitalization, but 117 had that information. Eleven were hospitalized, 103 were not hospitalized, and three were marked as unknown.
In addition, according to MDHHS, three people over the age of 65 have died. Two of those deaths were within three weeks of the completion of vaccination.
