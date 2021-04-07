Covid 19 Coronavirus: A new group of scientists advising the government on vaccine deployments and border changes





To date, 90,200 vaccines have been administered. A total of 19,273 people are receiving both Pfizer vaccines.

RNZ The government has set up a new scientific advisory group to advise on important Covid-19 decisions, such as border changes and ongoing vaccine deployments. One of its first tasks is to advise on vaccine targets. The group of six will be led by epidemiologist Professor David Skeg and will be held until mid-next year. Sir David Skeg.Photos / Otago Daily Times, Files Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, having a group is to ensure that future decisions are “informed by the best scientific evidence available and strategic public health advice.” said. This includes investigating immunization rates and scenarios in the event of border reopening, interpreting scientific data on border-around decisions, protecting public health, and “capacity needs of the healthcare system associated with residual risk of non-immune populations.” Includes consideration. The border is open. Deputy Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said it could help inform decisions such as how much of the population needs to be vaccinated before easing border settings. To new variants not covered by current vaccine options. “ Dr. Aisha Varal.Photo / Mark Mitchell, File But she said the final call would always be left to the minister. “All of these decisions are made by the Cabinet, and obviously they are the same. “But they have the opportunity to serve food directly to the Cabinet through me and Minister Hypkins, which is very important, but these decisions are so important that we are trying to get a lot of information from inside and outside the government. . “ Related article One of the early tips she wanted to share was “what do you think about your vaccination goals?” Deputy Health Minister Aishaveral received the first dose of Pfizer vaccine at Lopata Health in Lower Hat.Photo / Mark Mitchell, File “It seems like something that doesn’t require detailed modeling so we can answer, but we want you to say a credible voice, how early we get to this job Would you like to approach? “ The group is also expected to report to her and Hypkins to publicly explain the science behind the decisions made by the ministers. Group members: Professor David Skeg -A renowned epidemiologist and public health doctor, he has served as a special advisor to the Parliamentary Epidemiological Response Committee and has been an advisor to the World Health Organization in Geneva for over 30 years. Dr. Nicky Turner -Vaccination, Primary Health Care, Preventive Child Health Specialist. Professor Phillip Hill -Epidemiologist with infectious disease and research expertise. Dr. Maia Brewerton -Clinician in the Department of Clinical Immunology and Allergies at Auckland Hospital. Professor David Murdoch -Infectious disease expert and dean of the University of Otago in Christchurch. Dr. Ella Iosua -Biostatistics expert at the University of Otago. Rodney Jones (Special adviser). Sean Hendy (Special adviser).

