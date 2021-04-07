NB COVID-19 Summary: A man in his thirties has died. 14 new cases reported

A man in the Edmundston region died of COVID-related causes at the age of 38, bringing the state to 31 deaths, highlighting the growing concern that young adults will be seriously affected by the disease.

In a news release on Wednesday, public health confirmed that people between the ages of 30 and 39 “died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19,” in Zone 4 of the Edmundston region.

The family confirmed to Radio Canada that the person was a Lucberanger of San Basil and died on Tuesday after being infected with COVID-19.

Belanger is the youngest person ever to die of COVID-related causes in New Brunswick, and the youngest previously recorded death is in his 40s.

In an interview with Radio Canada on Wednesday, Belange’s sister Natalie Bushar urged the New Brands Wickers to take the virus seriously.

“People need to understand that it doesn’t just affect the old man,” Bushar said. “I want people to open their eyes, but the virus is here, and this is the reality.”

Dr. Jennifer Russell, Russell and Prime Minister Brain Higgs expressed their condolences to their families in a news release.

“Each life lost in our state as a result of this virus is a pain for those who knew and loved them,” Higgs said.

Currently, there are 163 active cases in the state. (CBC News)

New group to be vaccinated

People over the age of 70 can now schedule an initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

With the release on Wednesday, Public Health will allow you to schedule appointments online via the Vitalité or Holizon Health Network or by contacting participating pharmacies.

A caregiver or family member can make an appointment on behalf of a person, but only those who are part of a qualified group can make an appointment.

“People who book in unqualified clinics will be rejected without vaccination,” Dr. Jennifer Russell said in a news release.

As of Wednesday, 17.6 percent of New Brunswickers over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once. (CBC News)

14 new cases reported

On Wednesday, 14 new cases were reported affecting three zones.

Cases are categorized as follows:

Moncton Region, Zones 1 and 2 Cases:

Individual 20-29

Individual 40-49

One case is travel related and the other is under investigation.

Fredericton Region, Zone 3, 1 Case:

Individual 70-79. This case is travel related.

Edmundston Region, Zones 4, 11:

Individuals under the age of 19

Two people 20-29

Two people 30-39

3 people 50-59

Individual 60-69

Individual 70-79

Individual 80-89

Of the 11 cases, 8 are under investigation and 3 are contacts for previously confirmed cases. Seven of these cases are associated with an outbreak in Edmundston’s special home, Foyer Saint-Jacques.

Public health declared an outbreak at home on April 3. Members of the state’s rapid outbreak management team are on-site to support residents and home staff.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,679, and the number of active cases is 163. Since Tuesday, 12 people have recovered, with a total of 1,484 recovery.

31 people have died. Eighteen patients are hospitalized, including 12 in the intensive care unit.

Since Tuesday’s report, a total of 263,002 tests have been conducted, including 914.

Trevor Holder, Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labor, said the University of New Brunswick would make its own decision on when to resume face-to-face lessons with the COVID-19 protocol. (Connell Smith / CBC)

Face-to-face classes reopening this fall for college

According to the state, higher education institutions should expect face-to-face learning to resume this fall.

Throughout the 2020-21 academic year, universities were forced to take classes online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By early summer, all New Brunswick adults are expected to have access to the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, so these institutions will be safe and successful on campus during the 2021-22 academic year. We are optimistic that we can provide guidance, “said Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer, New Brunswick.

Russell said it is still important to take COVID-19 and its variants seriously. However, public health recognizes that pandemics have a negative impact on the mental health and financial stability of students and staff.

“It is in the best interests of all to allow a safe return to face-to-face education while continuing to adhere to public health measures,” Russell said in a statement released Wednesday. It was.

John Trant is a professor of chemistry at the University of Windsor. He also leads a team of researchers in the design of tests to determine if people are immune to COVID-19 after vaccination. (University of Windsor)

Higher education institutions are independent of the government, so Trevor Holder, Minister of Higher Education, Training and Labor, said he would make his own decision when to resume face-to-face learning.

Universities are also responsible for implementing COVID-19-related safety protocols.

“We know we are ready for this step and are in the right position to respond to any changes in the situation in the coming months,” said Holder.

Researchers develop an immune test for COVID-19

Researchers in Ontario have designed a test to determine if someone is immune to COVID-19.

Thousands of Canadians have been vaccinated against the virus, but researchers said they still don’t know how long immunity will last — somewhere between 6 months and 2 years. I will.

“If it wears out after a year or two, it’s not safe until everyone in the world gets immunized, so you need to get a booster shot,” said John Trant, a chemistry professor who leads the research team. Told. University of Windsor.

He said that if anyone in the world acts as a reservoir of illness, it will spread again.

“This time we saw how quickly it spreads.”

That’s why it’s so important to monitor people’s immune status, Trant said.

This test, which does not yet have a formal name, is similar to a pregnancy test.

A person takes a drop of blood and places it in a cassette of lateral flow. Within about 5 minutes, the test will show lines or disappear at all.

Of the 162 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, 133 are in Zone 4 of the Edmundston region. (NIAID-RML via Associated Press)

“It basically says,’Yes, you’re immune or not, or your immunity is weak, so it’s time for a booster,'” he said.

The pharmacist or doctor then decides what to do next, such as getting an updated booster shot.

Once vaccinated, you will be protected from COVID-19 for 6 months to 2 years.

“Then it will change from person to person,” he said. “Everyone’s immunity weakens at various rates.”

Ultimately, they want the test to be in the form of a nasal swab.

He said regular health checkups, hospital visits, or pharmacy visits would have to be done every six months, costing about $ 10.

Clinical trials are currently underway and will be ready for trials next year.

Hairdresser struggles to stay open in a pandemic

Hairdressers in New Brunswick say their business is struggling to survive a pandemic.

Gay Kale, executive officer of the Cosmetology Association, said many members were scared and few beauticians were qualified for existing government relief programs.

Most of the members are self-employed and run their own facilities.

“Because of the benefits of Opportunity New Brunswick, we don’t qualify because we don’t have more than one employee or staff,” Cail said.

She also said it would not make sense to get a loan from the state because the members are continuously closed.

“How will they repay the loan?”

As long as there is an operational plan, the salon is allowed to open at the orange stage of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan. However, the association is lobbying for government permission and remains open in the red.

“There was no transmission in cosmetology,” she said. “… seems a little heavier on our behalf.”

According to Cail, the prospect of a closure order has led many beauticians to switch to mobile or telecommuting.

“I don’t know what to expect in the future,” he said.

List of exposures

St. John Regional Y from 6 pm to 7:30 pm on April 1, 2021

March 31st, 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 30th, 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 29, 8:45 am to 4 pm – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 22nd, 6am-7am – Sparta Progressive Gym (113, 44th Avenue D, Edmundston)

Public Health advises you to use the women’s changing room in St. John Regional Y on April 1st and call public health at 506-658-5188 within that time frame. Public health also advises staff and patrons who scan into Area Y through membership at designated dates and times, regardless of location within the building, to self-monitor their symptoms until midnight on April 11. ..

“The top priority of Greater Saint John’s YMCA is the health and safety of children, families and staff who are part of the Y community,” said Shilo Boucher, President and CEO of Greater Saint John’s YMCA.

What to do if you have symptoms

People who are worried that they may have symptoms of COVID-19 Take a self-assessment test online..

Public health says it contains symptoms exhibited by people with COVID-19:

Fever of 38 ° C or higher.

A new or worsening chronic cough.

sore throat.

I have a runny nose.

headache.

New onset of malaise, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

Dyspnea.

For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with any of these symptoms should do the following: