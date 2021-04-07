Ottawa’s COVID-19 positive rate reaches 8.8%-Ottawa

Ottawa COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Wednesday’s positive rate has reached a nasty high as the state prepares to introduce new limits to curb proliferation. New coronavirus..

Ottawa Public Health reported an increase in 196 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and the total number of local cases has increased to 18,632 since the onset of the pandemic.

One more death was associated with COVID-19, and the pandemic death toll increased to 470.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa was 1,926 as of Wednesday.

The percentage of coronavirus tests that returned positive last week jumped to 8.8% as of Wednesday, up from 7.8% in the previous period. For comparison, when Ottawa entered the Red Zone of Ontario in mid-March, the city’s positive rate was 2.7%.

Since then, COVID-19 levels have skyrocketed in the national capital, straining the city's healthcare system and Ottawa Public Health's contact tracing capabilities.











3:01 Considering a stay-at-home order across Ontario and closing non-essential retailers: Source





Currently, there are 69 hospitals with COVID-19, 13 more than the day before, and 20 coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit.

OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that all hospitals in the region currently occupy 97% of emergency beds and 75% of ICU beds.

Public Health Ontario reports that 48.5% of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa from March 26th to April 1st are likely to be variants of concern (VOCs). According to OPH, 612 cases of VOC or mutant coronavirus have been confirmed in Ottawa so far.

The Ontario Government New COVID-19 restrictions will be announced Sources told Global News, including the possibility of a stay-at-home order and the closure of non-essential retail stores.

Dr. Bella Etches, Ottawa Health Officer and Mayor Jim Watson Expressed support for further measures Controls the spread of the virus.

Premier Doug Ford is holding a press conference Wednesday at 2:00 pm outlining the new procedure.

COVID-19 vaccination schedule Open to all Ottawa residents over the age of 60 As of Wednesday, as part of Phase 2 of Ontario’s vaccine deployment.

As of Wednesday, 180,125 vaccines were given locally, which is 77% of the city’s total supply so far.

Ottawa received just over 7,000 vaccines on Tuesday. This is the new daily high for local vaccination campaigns.

So far, 16% of all residents over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once, and 3% have been vaccinated with both.











7:37 Do I need to enforce a “true” stay-at-home order?The doctor will break down your latest COVID-19 headline





