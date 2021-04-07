Health
Vaccine fairness is important to end the COVID-19 pandemic — but that’s not enough
Susan Michie, Chris Valen, Jeffrey V. Lazaro, John N. Lavis, John Thwaites, Liam Smith, Salim Abdul Karim, Janice Ben Amor
By the end of 2020, it was strongly expected that high levels of vaccination would ultimately give humanity an advantage over SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In an ideal scenario, the virus would be contained at a very low level without further social disruption or mass mortality.
But since then, the new “Variant of concernHas emerged and spread around the world, putting current pandemic efforts, including vaccination, at risk of derailment.
Simply put, the game has changed and the success of the current global deployment of vaccines no longer guarantees victory.
No one is really safe from COVID-19 until everyone is safe. We are in the fight against time to slow down global transmission rates enough to prevent the emergence and spread of new variants. The danger is that mutations will occur that can overcome the immunity given by vaccination or previous infections.
In addition, many countries lack the ability to track new mutations through genomic surveillance. This means that the situation can be even more serious than it looks.
How the Rockefeller Foundation plans to track COVID-19 variants and prevent future pandemics
As a member of Lancet COVID-19 Public Health Commission Task Force, we call For urgent action in response to new variants. These new variants cannot rely solely on vaccines to provide prevention, but they do mean that strong public health measures need to be maintained to reduce the risk of these variants. At the same time, vaccine programs need to be accelerated in a fair manner in all countries.
Together, these strategies provide “maximum suppression” of the virus.
What are the variants of concern?
Genetic mutations in viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 frequently appear, but some mutants have “”Variant of concernPeople who have been infected or vaccinated before, or More contagious Or may lead to More serious illness..
Vaccine Fairness: Three Things That Hinder Global Inoculation of COVID-19
Currently, at least three variants of SARS-CoV-2 of concern are documented.
B.1.351, first reported in South Africa in December 2020
B.1.1.7, first reported in the UK in December 2020
P.1, first identified in Japan among travelers from Brazil in January 2021.
Similar mutations occur simultaneously in different countries. This means that even border control and high vaccination rates do not always protect a country from mutations in its own country, including mutations that may have substantial community infections.
How dangerous is the new COVID-19 variant?
If the level of infection is high and therefore SARS-CoV-2 is extensively replicated anywhere in the world, the subspecies of concern will inevitably occur and the highly infectious subspecies will prevail. International mobility expands these variations.
South Africa’s experience is that past infections with SARS-CoV-2 Partial protection only For the B.1.351 variant, it’s about Increased infectivity by 50% Than existing variants. B.1.351 variant has already been detected at least 48 countries As of March 2021.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine would be useless in South Africa without a cold supply chain, experts say
The effect of the new mutant on vaccine efficacy is not yet clear.Recently Real world evidence The UK suggests that both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines Severe illness And Hospitalization From the B.1.1.7 variant.
On the other hand, the B.1.351 variant Reduce efficacy Effect of AstraZeneca vaccine on mild to moderate illness. There is still no clear evidence as to whether it also reduces efficacy for serious illnesses.
For these reasons, it is important to reduce community infections. There is not enough single action to prevent the spread of the virus. We need to maintain strong public health measures in parallel with vaccination programs in all countries.
The myth of the 5COVID-19 vaccine is dispelled when encouraging your loved ones to get it
Why you need maximum suppression
Every time the virus replicates, there is an opportunity for mutations to occur. And, as we have already seen around the world, some of the resulting mutants are at risk of compromising the effectiveness of the vaccine.
That’s why we have Called For a “maximum restraint” global strategy.
Public health leaders need to focus on efforts that help maximize viral infection rates and prevent the emergence of mutations that may be a variant of new concern.
Nine Great Twitter Responses to the COVID-19 Vaccine Arriving in Africa
Rapid vaccine deployment alone is not enough to achieve this. Continuous public health measures such as face masks and physical distance are also essential. Ventilation of the indoor space is important, some of which is under the control of the people and some of which requires the adjustment of the building.
Fair access to vaccines
Global equity in vaccine access Is also important. High-income countries need to support multilateral mechanisms such as COVAX facilities, donate excess vaccines to low- and middle-income countries, and support increased vaccine production.
However, if it is necessary to prioritize the countries or regions with the highest prevalence and infection levels of the disease, which are at greatest risk of developing such mutants, in order to prevent the emergence of viral variants of concern. there is.
What is COVAX?5 Things You Need to Know About Life-Saving Vaccine Initiatives
Healthcare professionals help those who manage healthcare resources, services, and systems manage short-term hospitalization increases during surges without reducing care for patients other than COVID-19. Must be available.
The medical system needs to be better prepared for future variants. Control efforts should involve the following:
- Genome monitoring program to identify and rapidly characterize newly emerging mutants in as many countries as possible around the world
Rapid and large-scale “second generation” vaccine programs and increased production capacity to support the fairness of vaccine distribution
Study of vaccine efficacy against existing and novel mutants of concern
Adaptation of public health measures (such as double masking) and recommissioning to healthcare system arrangements (such as securing personal protective equipment for medical staff)
Behavioral, environmental, social, and System intervention, Ventilation enablement, person-to-person distance adjustment, effective search, testing, tracking, quarantine, support system, etc.
A variant of COVID-19 of concern has changed the game. We, the global community, need to be aware of this and act in order to avoid future waves of infection, more blockades and restrictions, and avoidable illnesses and deaths.
3 reasons to get vaccinated as soon as possible
This article was originally published conversation..Read the original article Here..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]