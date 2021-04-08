Coronavirus Infections Flattening in the UK-REACT Study | Imperial News

The rate of new coronavirus infections is flat at 1 in 500 currently infected in the United Kingdom.

These latest findings from the Imperial College London-led REACT study are based on a home swab test conducted by approximately 141,000 people between March 11th and 30th.

The results show that 0.2% of the UK population is infected with the virus, a decrease of about 60% compared to this study. Previous findings in February, 0.49% of people are infected (1 in 204).

“This is very encouraging and shows that we are heading in the right direction, but we need to continue to approach the situation carefully.” Professor Paul Elliott Faculty of Public Health

The number of infections in elementary school students (5 to 12 years old) was the highest at 0.41%, and that of children aged 65 and over was the lowest at 0.09%. These trends may be due to a combination of factors such as school reopening and the COVID-19 vaccination program.

Researchers also estimated that the reproduction number (R) was 1.0. This means that on average, each infected person infects the other, but the epidemic has not spread or diminished.

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the Imperials School of Public Health REACT program, said: This is very encouraging and shows that we are heading in the right direction.

“But in our latest data, the infection rate has leveled off and the R number is currently around 1. This means that we need to continue to be cautious and adhere to the rules. is showing.”

Results of these ongoing findings Real-time assessment of community infections (REACT 1) A program led by Imperial and implemented in collaboration with Ipsos Mori, Here is the preprint report Submitted for peer review.

Latest coronavirus trends

In this latest survey, 140,844 people nationwide underwent swab testing. Of these, 227 were positive, showing a weighted infection rate of 0.20%. Weighting means that the researcher adjusts the calculations so that the sample represents a wider population.

“The continued openness of the country in the coming weeks is expected to increase the prevalence of infectious diseases.” Professor Stephen Riley Faculty of Public Health

Looking at trends since the last test, which took place from February 4th to 23rd, infections have been halved every 26 days. However, the rate of decline slowed throughout this period and is now flat or flat.

Professor Steven Riley, Professor of Infectious Disease Dynamics at Imperial University, said: “Our results are consistent with the patterns observed in other data such as cases and hospitalizations and support the gradual relaxation of restrictions. However, the country will open up in the coming weeks. If we continue, we expect the prevalence of infectious diseases to increase. In future rounds, we will be able to closely monitor the situation. “

Compared to February data, there was a significant decrease in various parts of the country, from 0.36% to 0.07% in the southeast. 0.60% to 0.16% in London. 0.47% to 0.15% in eastern England. 0.59% to 0.19% in East Midland. In the northwest it is 0.69% to 0.31%.

Researchers also looked at how the association between infection, death, and hospitalization changed in previous research rounds. They found that infectious diseases are now leading to reduced hospitalization and mortality. This may reflect the impact of the vaccination program.

Matt Hancock, Secretary of Health, said: “These findings are promising and show the significant impact of blockades in combination with our incredible vaccination program on the spread of this dreaded virus.

“We have met four tests to ease the blockade. There are many reasons to be optimistic about the future, but we cannot do this at the expense of today’s vigilance.

“The only way to protect the progress we have made as a nation is to stay alert and do everything we can to get rid of this virus. Practice hand, face, space and outdoor meetings. , Vaccine, when it comes. “

Understand the infection level of the community

The REACT 1 study tracks current coronavirus infections within the community by testing more than 140,000 randomly selected people each month for two weeks. This survey recruits new people each month to ensure that the sample represents a larger population and provides high-resolution snapshots of the situation over a specific time period.

This is different from the ONS COVID-19 infection survey. This study runs continuously and samples the same person over time to understand home infections. This sometimes means that they report different numbers, as studies use different methods.

Kelly Beaver, Managing Director of Public Relations at Ipsos MORI, said: ..

“But we need to be vigilant when breaking out of the blockade and advancing the roadmap. A R number of 1 means we need to pay attention to our approach over the coming weeks and months. Means that. “

Download the report here..