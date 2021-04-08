OC continues on an almost positive path for COVID-19 statistics

Share this article:

On Wednesday, Orange County reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, with a slight increase in hospitalizations.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, new cases have pushed the cumulative number to 251,516. The county also recorded seven more deaths, including three in January.

Frank Kim, CEO of Orange County, said the overall trend remains bright.

“With such a low (case) rate, small outbreaks in schools and elsewhere can actually confuse numbers,” Kim said.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients in the county increased from 107 on Tuesday to 114 on Wednesday, and the number of patients in the intensive care unit increased from 23 to 29.

A weekly update from the state issued on Tuesday showed that the county’s test positive rate improved from 1.7% to 1.6%, but the adjusted case rate per 100,000 people averaged over 7 days. Increased from 2.8 last Tuesday to 3.

The county health inequal quartile, which measures the positive rate of hotspots in underprivileged communities, improved from 2.6% last week to 2.1%. Therefore, the positive rate is in the least restrictive yellow layer of the state’s four-layer system for resuming the economy, but the number of cases is still in the orange layer.

According to Kim, the county has vaccinated its inhabitants 1.8 million times, including those who have been partially and fully vaccinated. The county is testing 301.5 per 100,000 inhabitants on average for 7 days with a 7-day delay.

An additional 9,340 tests were reported on Wednesday, increasing the cumulative total to 3,414,289.

According to Kim, demand for inspections at county supermarkets in Anaheim and Costa Mesa is declining as residents choose mail-order inspections.

“I believe we’re going to change that model,” Kim said. “By disassembling it and moving away from the concept of supersites and setting up a small test kiosk in a busy area of ​​the county.”

The overall death toll rose to 4,791 on Wednesday.

With seven deaths recorded on Wednesday, the county’s death toll in March increased to 126, well below 555 in February. January, the worst month of the pandemic, killed 1,474 people and December killed 922 people.

Deaths in December and January reflect a holiday-fueled surge. The monthly total will continue to be adjusted as the death was confirmed to be related to COVID.

The county has 34.2% of ICU beds and 71% of ventilators.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that California will end its color-coded system on June 15. At this time, all restrictions on business, assembly and recreational activities are lifted, except for the requirement to cover the face. This date was chosen because it is two months after the vaccine is available to all Californians over the age of 16.

Andrew Neumer, a professor of population health and disease prevention at the University of California, Irvine, said he was surprised that state officials announced this shortly.

“It looks like we’re in a good place in June, but not long ago,” Neumer said. “I liked what they were doing (in the tier system), and now they’re putting it back.”

However, Neumer added: “There is reason to believe that optimism is justified …. If we can reach summer without a reversal of Michigan-style fate, there is good reason to believe that there will be no next wave until November.”

Given the potential for seasonal spikes in winter, like the flu, “it makes sense to spend a more relaxed summer to keep the gunpowder dry for later (restrictions). That’s right, “said Neumer.

According to Kim, health and impartiality are due to the authorities’ focus on immunizing all people over the age of 16 with the four zip codes that have suffered the most severe pandemics in the county. The positive rate is declining.

“I think it makes sense, but it’s a bit early for us to make a decision,” Kim said of the state’s announcement of the termination of the tier system.

Kim wants to track the number of cases over the next 30 days before deciding whether to continue the system after June, but business owners also need time to prepare for a full economic resumption. It is said.

“I think it’s a little tricky balance,” Kim said. “But I think most people expect summer to get better and the amount of vaccine to increase.”

The county vaccinated 105,000 doses this week. Authorities are working hard to prepare for the surge in vaccinations, according to Kim, when everyone will be vaccinated by mid-April.

Last week, the county moved to the orange layer of the blueprint for a safer economy in the state, relaxing restrictions on various business units. Currently, retailers do not have to restrict attendance at all, and churches, cinemas, museums, zoos and aquariums are allowed to grow from 25% to 50% of their capacity.

The restaurant has expanded indoor dining to 50% and the winery has been granted permission to expand indoor services to 25%. Meanwhile, the non-meal bar got a green light to reopen outdoors. The gym and fitness center have been cleared to expand to 25% of capacity, and the Family Entertainment Center can offer indoor attractions such as bowling.

Under current rules, the county’s new case rate should be less than 2 per 100,000 inhabitants to reach the yellow layer.

OC continues on an almost positive path for COVID-19 statistics Last changed: Along

>> Want to read more stories like this? Get your free daily newsletter here!

To follow: