South African and Brazilian coronavirus mutants found in LA County as Caselord reduces plateau – Daily News
Public health officials in Los Angeles County said Wednesday, April 7, that the rate of decline in Los Angeles coronavirus cases has slowed in the last month or so.
Experts continued to be cautiously optimistic that the region was on track towards the newly established goal of lifting strict economic restrictions by June 15.
Underlying attention was the discovery of a coronavirus mutant in the county — known as a variant in South Africa and Brazil.
Barbara Ferrer, director of public health, said one South African strain and three Brazilian strains were the first cases found in the region, raising concerns about their prevalence. Feller said there are likely undiagnosed cases in the area.
“The identification of these variants highlights the need for LA County residents to continue doing everything they can to protect themselves and others. Includes wearing and keeping at least 6 feet away from non-family members. Get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available … “
The county has so far avoided the outbreak of viruses that plague other parts of the country. This is a function of vaccination and behavioral change efforts to limit spread.
In the second week, the region’s adjusted case rate (an important indicator of which stratum county is reached) was 3.1 new cases per 100,000 after a sharp and consistent decline over the weeks. It remained.
“This reflects that our number of cases remains relatively low, but we do not see a significant reduction in the number of new cases,” Feller said.
The county advanced to the Orange layer last week, allowing capacity restrictions to be relaxed and more business units to reopen, but will not be able to reach the Yellow layer for at least three weeks, and perhaps more.
“I think the question for all of us is if we can reduce it even more,” she said of the charges.
According to Feller, the average number of new daily COVID-19 infections decreased by 82% during February. It fell by only 42% in March, and by the end of March, “our case count has stopped declining completely and significantly,” Ferrer said.
Daily hospitalizations showed a similar pattern, with a 70% decrease in February, but only a 57% decrease in March.
Feller pointed out a significant reduction among the county-colored communities where the virus was hit hardest. Even if they come down, Latin Americans face many times higher rates than other groups, Feller said.
Feller also pointed out the declining homeless population in the region. This also showed a big surge during the winter surge.
The only indicator that goes against this trend is the number of deaths from COVID, with a daily average of 63% decrease in February and 86% decrease in March.
Feller announced an additional 53 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, increasing the county-wide total to 23,340 since the outbreak of the pandemic.
She also reported 479 new infections, giving the county a total of 1,223,174 from the entire pandemic.
According to state statistics, as of Wednesday, 572 people were hospitalized for COVID in Los Angeles County, up from 552 on Tuesday. There were 136 people in the intensive care unit, down from 138 on Tuesday.
The report did not include updated figures for Long Beach and Pasadena, which operate their own health departments. Pasadena reported a total of 339 additional deaths and 3 new cases of 11,160. At Long Beach, the death toll increased by one to 918 and the number of cases increased by 28 to 52,371.
Contributed by City News Service.
