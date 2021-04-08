Brazil is a “biological Fukushima” with more than 4,000 daily deaths





Brazil recorded more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours for the first time on Tuesday. This is because Brazil has been freed from the surge in infections that have become the current epicenter of the pandemic. His death toll is 4,195, and the country’s death toll is close to 337,000, second only to the United States. Miguel Nicolelis, a professor of neurology at Duke University and a former coordinator of the pandemic response team in the northeastern part of the country, said: It is biological Fukushima. “Brazil is now not only the epicenter of the global pandemic, but also a threat to the entire international community’s efforts to control the pandemic on Earth. “If Brazil is not under control, the Earth will not be under control. We are brewing new variants every week, and these variants (some of them) are more contagious and It is not safe as it can be more deadly. “And they will send it to neighboring countries and eventually travel around the world.” Brazil’s healthcare system is buckling under the tensions of the latest waves, so doctors need to decide which patients to provide life-saving care. It also led the cemetery to perform nightly burials to deal with the large number of caskets. “We are in a terrible situation and have not seen effective action by either the state or federal governments,” said Ethel Maciel, an epidemiologist at the Federal University of Espirito Santo. “So far, with a vaccination rate of 10% of the population (at the first dose), the only way to slow the very fast spread of the virus is an effective blockade for at least 20 days. “Unfortunately, politics has taken us to today’s place. This huge number of people have died. Very sad.” The 212 million country has recorded an average of 2,757 Covid-19 deaths per day in the past week, the highest number in the world. After countries such as the Czech Republic (254) and the United Kingdom (187), it has recorded 160 deaths per 100,000, but is still one of the highest 10 percent in the world. According to the Institute of Public Health, Fiocrus, intensive care units are more than 90% full in 18 of Brazil’s 27 states. All but the other two are in the “Critical Alert Zone” with an occupancy of over 80%. Experts say the surge is partly caused by a local variant of the virus known as P1, which can reinfect people who had the original strain. It is believed to be more contagious. On the other hand, the government is struggling to get enough vaccines, forcing authorities to stop vaccination in some areas. Please see us Covid-19 Vaccine Dashboard Up-to-date information on vaccination program development and proportion of coronavirus cases Ireland Online editor

