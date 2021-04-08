Can I get a reservation for COVID vaccine? Scheduling, not lack of demand – Pasadena Now





Reservations for the COVID-19 vaccine (often a popular item in Los Angeles County) became widely available on Wednesday, but the county’s director of public health said it was a matter of schedule, not a sign of declining demand. He said it was likely the result. Barbara Ferrer also said that even if the appointment suddenly became widely available, the county would need to quickly expand its qualifications to everyone over the age of 16 scheduled for April 15. Said not. “There are (currently) 5.5 million people in the eligible group, not all receiving the first dose,” Feller said. “… I opened it only for people over 50 a few days ago, so I’ll make sure it’s still accessible.” Emergency Service Governor’s Office officials announced Wednesday morning that vaccines could be booked immediately on a federal-run site in Los Angeles, California. The appointment is readily available on many sites operated by the City of Los Angeles, and county supervisor Janice Hahn said on Twitter that there are slots waiting at the San Pedro immunization center. The County Public Health Department has announced online that vaccinations can be booked on Thursdays at county-operated vaccine sites, especially at the large Six Flags Magic Mountain site. However, Feller said appointment slots often open like waves because the site cannot list the appointments available until the dose supply is guaranteed. “One of the dilemmas here is that we are still struggling to actually be able to release reservations in advance. Many of us are actually … people can be vaccinated. Reservations can only be released a few days in advance, “she said. “We are really working hard to move forward with smoother forecasts.” Often, when people go online and have plenty of slots available, “because someone has just opened a number of appointments,” Feller says. She said health authorities are monitoring activity at various vaccination sites and that if reservations are not met, capacity will increase at other high-demand sites. She said the county “is investigating what might explain why more are available on some sites this week,” but the vaccine dose will not be unused. She said. She said the county usually administers about 95% of the dose received within 7 days. “There is always a goal here and we are doing great things about this … () Vaccine people’s arms within 7 days and never carry over the vaccine from one week to the next. “She said. “And we have always achieved that goal.” She said she didn’t foresee a reversal of that trend this week, despite the sudden surge in booking availability. “I think we’re on a pretty good path this week to make sure those doses are actually administered, until problems start to occur in actually meeting the schedule for the rest of the week.” She said. Put our daily Pasadena newspaper in your email box. freedom. Get all the latest news in Pasadena. More than 10 fresh articles are published daily at 7am.

..





