Queensland’s COVID-19 vaccine supply is not large enough for a mass vaccination hub like New South Wales





Queensland Prime Minister Anastasia Parashek said the state does not have enough COVID-19 vaccine to meet the demand for mass vaccination hubs similar to those planned by New South Wales. The Sydney Olympic Park was announced yesterday Used to manage up to 60,000 jabs per week, Treats half of the state-wide COVID-19 vaccine. Ms Palaszczuk said Queenslander citizens are most likely to get the vaccine from a general practitioner’s clinic or pharmacy rather than a dedicated center. Queensland COVID-19 Snapshot: “If you want to set up a mass vaccination center, you need to get a lot of vaccine,” she said. “So again, you can’t have all this demand and you don’t have the supply to meet it. “The last thing I want to see is that thousands of people come to the center and don’t have enough vaccines. “With the progress and supply of vaccines, I think we are considering various other measures.” Live Update: Read our blog for the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, there were three new cases of COVID-19 detected overnight in a hotel quarantine in Queensland, and no new cases of community infection.NSW Covid Presser Ms Palaszczuk said that 5,467 vaccinations have been given in the last 24 hours, and Queensland has exceeded the milestone of 100,000 doses so far. The Prime Minister lifts the AstraZeneca vaccine vial while wearing a white lab coat and blue gloves. March 10, 2021 ((( ABC News: Ian Cutmore About the issue of Therapeutic Goods Bureau European Medicines Agency on possible link between AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine and rare blood clotting problemsMr. Parasekuk said it was an issue that the prime minister should address. “May I leave it to the Commonwealth to say more about it in honor of the Prime Minister,” she said. “I’m sure the Prime Minister can talk more about this later, and I know he takes this issue as very seriously as any other leader in the country.” What you need to know about coronavirus:

