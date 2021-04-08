In Yuma County, COVID-19 testing is decreasing during vaccine deployment





News11’s Adonis Albright talks to county public health districts about the risk of a “spring surge” Yuma, Arizona (KYMA, KECY)-Yuma County has relatively fewer COVID-19 tests than it did a few months ago. Last week, the county reported 1,100 new tests. Easter Sunday is imminent, and there are concerns about the so-called “spring surge” in the case of COVID-19. This scene is currently occurring in other parts of the United States. Yuma County Public Health District Director Diana Gomez told News 11 that the numbers suggest that people may be on alert. But we haven’t left the forest yet. “People [the] Vaccines, that’s the focus. Therefore, more people are interested in vaccination. This is good, but it’s important to remember that inspection is still an important monitoring strategy. In this way, you can see the number of cases and the level of prevalence in the community. It also helps identify if there are variants in the community. “ Gomez also said the county still expects people to get together, whether or not the people are fully vaccinated. Nevertheless, she is optimistic that due to vaccine deployment and current prevalence in the county, there will be no potential increase compared to what was seen in December. “We have people who have recovered from their illness, and some who have been vaccinated and have some protection, so by combining these two things, our numbers can be increased. We hope that we will continue to contribute to the decline, so we may increase it, but we hope that it does not overwhelm our healthcare system. “ As of Friday, more than 96,000 coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Yuma County. That number is promising, but it does not reflect the number of fully vaccinated populations. “We want to say that about 36 to 37,000 people are completely vaccinated, so there is still a way to go, but we are making progress.” Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Yuma County have been steadily declining in the last two weeks. On Friday, Yuma County reported 20 new cases and eight patients were hospitalized for the virus. The county expects this trend to continue as more people continue to be vaccinated. The county also reminds the public that the vaccine is fully effective, with a two-week grace period before the immune system is primed, even after the second dose. It is advisable to wear a mask in public, as vaccination does not give you 100% immunity to COVID-19. Individuals who have been fully vaccinated and waited two weeks, however, say the CDC allows people to gather safely without wearing a mask. ROverjoyed: Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says the new CDC guidance Click for more information on where to test for coronavirus and how to book a COVID-19 vaccine. Here..

