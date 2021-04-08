Connect with us

Health

Bispecific antibody neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 and its variants

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Most studies testing monoclonal antibodies specific for the use of coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antigen Memory B cells from plasma provided with probes from plasma blasts and recovered SARS-CoV-2 individuals. However, given the rise of new variants of concern around the world, there is a high incentive to produce more antibody-based tools against SARS-CoV-2.

new bioRxiv* A preprint study led by Joshua Tan of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health produces bispecific antibodies using a new method of cross-linking antibodies with their neighbors. Spike protein Uses dual N-terminal domain / receptor binding domain specificity.

How they did it

The researchers collected SARS-CoV-2-specific monoclonal antibodies from plasmablasts and memory B cells from 126 patients infected with COVID-19. Samples were collected in New York City in April 2020, showing that the immune response reflects the first wave of a pandemic. They got together. A total of 119 antibodies targeted the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer, 106 targeted the receptor binding domain, and 122 targeted the N-terminal domain.

Plasma was tested for neutralizing ability to detect a wide range of neutralizing titers from <40 to 765. Efficacy was weakly correlated with antibody levels in peplomer, receptor-binding domains, and N-terminal domains. Also, some plasma samples were incapable of neutralizing despite high antibody levels.

To develop monoclonal antibodies with high specificity for the SARS-CoV-2 epitope, researchers used a single-cell assay to screen for antibodies to plasma blast and memory B cells. The assay extracted a total of 169 monoclonal antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 from plasmablasts and 47 from 12 Memory B cells. Approximately 59 of the monoclonal antibodies target the receptor-binding domain, 64 targets the N-terminal domain, and 46 do not target either, suggesting that the antibody can detect the entire peplomer.

Plasmablastic cells and memory B cells produce highly effective neutralizing antibodies

Researchers have found that most monoclonal antibodies have no neutralizing effect, but 21 antibodies have shown strong efficacy against SARS-CoV-2.

Immunoglobulin A (IgA) isotype antibodies showed excellent neutralization. Twenty-one antibodies submitted under the immunoglobulin G (IgG) isotype targeted several peplomer regions. 16 targeted the receptor binding domain and 5 targeted the N-terminal domain.

The mean potency from antibodies produced from plasma cells or memory B cells is similar, indicating that both produce potent antibodies.

Using high-throughput surface plasmon resonance, antibodies specific for the receptor binding domain showed higher affinity than N-terminal domain-specific monoclonal antibodies. N-terminal domain-specific monoclonal antibodies from plasma cells had lower affinity than antibodies from memory B cells.

Researchers have found that the most potent monoclonal antibodies have a low affinity for the N-terminal domain.

Crystal structure of SARS-CoV-2RBD complexed with CV503. A, CV503 binds to the ridge region of SARS-CoV-2RBD. The heavy and light chains of CV503 are shown in orange and yellow, respectively. SARS-CoV-2 RBD is shown in white and the ridge region (residues 471-491) is shown in blue. B, ACE2 / RBD complex structure (PDB ID: 6M0J) 52 is overlaid on the CV503 / RBD complex. The heavy chain of CV503 (orange) collides with ACE2 (green) when bound to RBD at the same time (indicated by the red circle). Epitope of CD, CV503. The epitope residue that contacts the heavy chain is dark blue, the light chain is light blue, and the residue that contacts both the heavy and light chains is ocean blue. In C, the CDR loops that are directly involved in the RBD join are labeled. In D, the epitope residue is labeled. Epitope residues that are also involved in ACE2 binding are labeled in red. The ACE2 binding site of E and RBD is pale pink. ACE2 is represented as a pale green translucent cartoon. Epitope residues and ACE2 interacting residues are defined as having an embedded surface area (BSA) /> 0 Å2. F, F486 in the raised region of SARS-CoV-2 RBD (blue) is anchored in a hydrophobic pocket formed by the heavy (orange) and light (yellow) chains of CV503.” height =”1638″ src =”https://d2jx2rerrg6sh3.cloudfront.net/image-handler/picture/2021/4/Pages_from_2021.04.01.437942v1.full.jpg” srcset =”https://d2jx2rerrg6sh3.cloudfront.net/image-handler/ts/20210407105442/ri/1336/picture/2021/4/Pages_from_2021.04.01.437942v1.full.jpg 1336w, https://d2jx2rerrg6sh3.cloudfront.net/image -handler / ts / 20210407105442 / ri / 1250 / picture / 2021/4 / Pages_from_2021.04.01.437942v1.full.jpg 1250w, https://d2jx2rerrg6sh3.cloudfront.net/image-handler/ts/20210407105442/ri/1050/ picture / 2021/4 / Pages_from_2021.04.01.437942v1.full.jpg 1050w, https://d2jx2rerrg6sh3.cloudfront.net/image-handler/ts/20210407105442/ri/850/picture/2021/4/Pages_from_2021.04.01.437942v1 .full.jpg 850w, https://d2jx2rerrg6sh3.cloudfront.net/image-handler/ts/20210407105442/ri/650/picture/2021/4/Pages_from_2021.04.01.437942v1.full.jpg 650w, https://d2jx2rerrg6sh3 .cloudfront.net/image-handler/ts/20210407105442/ri/450/picture/2021/4/Pages_from_2021.04.01.437942v1.full.jpg 450w” sizes =”(min-width: 1200px) 673px, (min-width: 1090px) 667px, (min-width: 992px) calc (66.6vw -60px), (min-width: 480px) calc (100vw -40px), calc (100vw) –30px)” title =”Crystal structure of SARS-CoV-2RBD complexed with CV503. A, CV503 binds to the ridge region of SARS-CoV-2RBD. The heavy and light chains of CV503 are shown in orange and yellow, respectively. SARS-CoV-2 RBD is shown in white and the ridge region (residues 471-491) is shown in blue. B, ACE2 / RBD complex structure (PDB ID: 6M0J) 52 is overlaid on the CV503 / RBD complex. The heavy chain of CV503 (orange) collides with ACE2 (green) when bound to RBD at the same time (indicated by the red circle). Epitope of CD, CV503. The epitope residue that contacts the heavy chain is dark blue, the light chain is light blue, and the residue that contacts both the heavy and light chains is ocean blue. In C, the CDR loops that are directly involved in the RBD join are labeled. In D, the epitope residue is labeled. Epitope residues that are also involved in ACE2 binding are labeled in red. The ACE2 binding site of E and RBD is pale pink. ACE2 is represented as a pale green translucent cartoon. Epitope residues and ACE2 interacting residues are defined as buried surface area (BSA)> 0 Å2. F, F486 in the raised region of SARS-CoV-2 RBD (blue) is anchored in a hydrophobic pocket formed by the heavy (orange) and light (yellow) chains of CV503.” width =”1336″/></p><p><span style=Crystal structure of SARS-CoV-2RBD complexed with CV503. A, CV503 binds to the ridge region of SARS-CoV-2RBD. The heavy and light chains of CV503 are shown in orange and yellow, respectively. SARS-CoV-2 RBD is shown in white and the ridge region (residues 471-491) is shown in blue. B, ACE2 / RBD complex structure (PDB ID: 6M0J) 52 is overlaid on the CV503 / RBD complex. The heavy chain of CV503 (orange) collides with ACE2 (green) when bound to RBD at the same time (indicated by the red circle). Epitope of CD, CV503. The epitope residue that contacts the heavy chain is dark blue, the light chain is light blue, and the residue that contacts both the heavy and light chains is ocean blue. In C, the CDR loops that are directly involved in the RBD join are labeled. In D, the epitope residue is labeled. Epitope residues that are also involved in ACE2 binding are labeled in red. The ACE2 binding site of E and RBD is pale pink. ACE2 is represented as a pale green translucent cartoon. Epitope residues and ACE2 interacting residues are defined as buried surface area (BSA)> 0 Å2. F, F486 in the raised region of SARS-CoV-2 RBD (blue) is anchored in a hydrophobic pocket formed by the heavy (orange) and light (yellow) chains of CV503.

Ability to bind antibodies to COVID-19 mutants

Approximately 28 of the 37 receptor-binding domain-specific monoclonal antibodies and 3 of the 20 N-terminal domain-specific antibodies bind 90% or more to the B.1.1.7 mutant. Was there.

Only 10 antibodies specific for the receptor binding domain and 2 antibodies specific for the N-terminal domain retained full binding to the B.1.351 mutant. Researchers suggest that the results provide more evidence that the B.1.351 mutant is more successful in antigenic escape.

SARS-CoV-2 bispecific antibody

Considering that most monoclonal antibodies bind to non-overlapping sites, we tested the potential for synergistic effects between the antibodies. They integrated the specificity of the antibody to produce 10 bispecific antibodies that combined the variable region of a potent neutralizer with two linkers.

Bispecific antibodies that could target the receptor-binding domain and the N-terminal domain retained binding to both domains. When testing bispecific antibodies in the SARS-CoV-2 assay, five antibodies (CV503_521_GS, CV521_1182_GS, CV1206_521_GS, CV521_503_GS, and CV503_664_EL) neutralized SARS-CoV-2.

“In particular, CV1206_521_GS neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 more than 100 times more potent than the cocktail of its constituent antibodies CV1206 and CV521. CV1206_521_GS uses its inner and outer Fab domains to use adjacent peplomer proteins. It was found that it bridges NTD and RBD. It has a mechanism of action that is not available with conventional mAbs, even when used in combination. “

Researchers suggest that the combination of bispecific antibodies can provide promising results that can further enhance neutralization.

When tested against peplomer of B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants, only bispecific antibodies, in which two components lost their binding to the variant, could not bind. This suggests that this antibody form is more resistant to spike mutations than typical monoclonal antibodies.

All bispecific antibodies neutralized the D614G strain, most bispecific antibodies, including CV521, neutralized the B.1.1.7 variant, and 6 of the 9 bispecific antibodies Neutralized B.1.351.

Important Notices

* bioRxiv Publish preliminary scientific reports that should not be considered definitive as they are not peer-reviewed, guide clinical practice / health-related behaviors, and should not be treated as established information.

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: