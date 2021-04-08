Deadly Bat Disease Warning Issued in South Australia





In South Australia, bats are being urged to stay away after two confirmed cases of a fatal “rabies-like” illness. This was first detected in SA in almost 10 years.

Public health warns people heading outdoors to avoid contact with bats after two exposures in South Australia were confirmed to be associated with the deadly Australian bat lyssavirus (ABL) -carrying bat last month. An alarm has been issued. People were exposed to bats and provided preventative treatment, but did not get sick. Dr. Louise Flood, director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Infectious Disease Control Branch, said the exposure was the third confirmed ABL in SA bats and was first detected in 2012. “ABL is a rabies-like illness that can infect humans if bitten or scratched by an infected bat. If treatment is delayed until after the onset of symptoms, the condition is always fatal.” Said Dr. Flood. “Usually only 1% of bats have ABL, but these two recent exposures are of concern and that bats should only be treated by properly trained and vaccinated animal handlers. Please do not forget. “The development of ABL from bat bites and scratches can be prevented by prompt wound management and post-exposure prophylaxis, but it is important to avoid contact in the first place.” Dr. Mary Kerr, Chief Veterinary Officer of the Department of Primary Industry and Region, said that exposure of bats to ABL is a concern not only for humans but also for other animals, and pet owners say that animals do not come into contact with bats. I said I need to. “If you notice bats around your house, move your pet indoors or elsewhere until the bats are gone to make sure the animals are physically separated,” Dr. Kerr said. “If you suspect that an animal has been bitten or scratched by a bat, please contact your local veterinarian or the 1800 675 888 Emergency Animal Disease Hotline.” In 2020, there were nine exposures of bats and humans to SA requiring prophylactic treatment, including rabies vaccine and rabies immunoglobulin, and in 2021, eight treatments were required. If you are bitten or scratched by a bat, or if you come in contact with bat saliva, you should take immediate action in the following ways: • Clean the area with soap and water for at least 5 minutes • Applying a disinfectant such as povidone iodine • Contact your doctor or hospital emergency department and start a post-exposure prophylaxis course if necessary If you come across a bat that appears dead, injured, or suffering, please contact Fauna Rescue SA’s Bat Helpline (8486 1139) or Bat Rescue SA (0475 132 093).

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos