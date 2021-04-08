The counties in Oregon where the new COVID-19 cases occurred on April 6 are:





There were 19 COVID-related deaths reported in Oregon last week, up from 10 last week.

Portland, Oregon — Oregon Health Authority Announced Wednesday Weekly report From March 29th to April 4th, the state had more COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths compared to the previous week. The Oregon Department of Health (OHA) reported 2,964 new daily cases throughout the week. This was a 21% increase from the previous week. New COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased by almost 10% from 137 two weeks ago to 150 last week. The number of deaths increased by 90% from 10 to 19 over the same period. Throughout the pandemic, people over the age of 70 account for 40% of COVID-related hospitalizations and 77% of COVID-related deaths in Oregon, according to a weekly report. OHA Weekly occurrence report Last week, there were 21 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the elderly living community and collective living environment, each showing at least 3 confirmed cases and 1 or more COVID-related deaths. It was. Relation: 15 prisoners infected with COVID-19 file proceedings in Inverness Prison In an OHA daily report Wednesday, officials said 481 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths were reported. So far, there have been a total of 168,128 cases and 2,434 deaths in Oregon. As of Wednesday, 802,090 people in Oregon had completed a series of vaccinations and 1,313,016 had at least one vaccination. COVID vaccine: The locations available in Oregon and Washington are: OHA also announced that two new datasets have been released. COVID-19 Variant Dashboard When Weekly Vaccine Corruption Report.. The variant dashboard shows SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern or interest in the state, such as a map of variant cases and a timeline when samples were collected. The dashboard is updated every Wednesday. Vaccine spoilage reports address shipping accidents, refrigeration fluctuations, recalls, damage, and / or vaccination expiration issues in the state. Updated every Tuesday. Relation: The United States “wasted” months before preparing for a virus pandemic, says former HHS Secretary Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties: Baker (4)

Benton (9)

Craccamus (55)

Kratsop (4)

Colombia (13)

Coose (5)

Crook (1)

Deshuts (32)

Douglas (11)

Harney (1)

Hood River (1)

Jackson (23)

Jefferson (1)

Josephine (17)

Klamath (11)

Lake (2)

Lane (40)

Lincoln (3)

Rin (21)

Misfortune (3)

Marion (29)

Tomorrow (3)

Multnomah (92)

Pork (11)

Shaman (2)

Tillamook (4)

Umatilla (5)

Union (1)

Warowa (3)

Wasco (3)

Washington (61)

Yang Hill (10) The 2,428th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 60-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on March 29 and died at home on April 6. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed. The 2,429th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 90-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on 22 February and died at home on 25 March. She had a fundamental condition. The 2,430th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 96-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on March 29 and died at home on March 30. She had a fundamental condition. The 2,431th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 72-year-old man who died in Jackson County on February 1st and died on April 5th at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center. He had a fundamental condition. The 2,432 COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 51-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on 9 March and died at Kaiser Sunnyside Hospital on 30 March. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed. The 2,433th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 67-year-old man who died in Polk County on March 6 and at Salem Hospital on April 5. He had a fundamental condition. The 2,434th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 48-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on November 11 and died at Legacy Emmanuel Hospital on March 23. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. He had no fundamental conditions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos