Health officials recommend preparing for the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Madison, Wisconsin-Side effects mean that the COVID-19 vaccine is working, but some people experience levels of symptoms that they have never experienced with the vaccine in the past.

Jennifer Bosam, a registered nurse at SSM Health, added, “Your response to past influenza vaccinations does not predict how you will respond to COVID-19.

Alex Van Rossum in the Madison region has booked a Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week in anticipation of some side effects, but there is hope.

“I was excited,” said Van Rossum. “Both my grandparents have been vaccinated. I was vaccinated in two weeks so I can meet again.”

After about 12 hours, side effects had peaked.

“I really, really started to hurt,” she said. “I had a headache and started chills and got a fever.”

“Their job is to produce those effects”: Inflammation brings symptoms

“These are perfectly normal and expected,” said Dr. William Hartman, director of the AstraZeneca vaccine trial at UW Health.

The immunogenicity of a vaccine is how much it produces the side effects expected from the body’s immune response, such as fever at the firing site and arm pain.

“These are very responsive vaccines,” Hartman said. “Their job is to create those effects so that your body can remember when it saw this virus and chase it.”

Herman explains that your bodybuilding defenses cause inflammation, which can cause symptoms such as fever, headaches, and body aches.

Side effects can be stronger because the body is already “primed” in the immune response after a second shot of someone who is already infected with COVID. Young people can also show more severe symptoms.

“Young people with a stronger immune system respond more strongly to this,” Bothun said.

Bothun said that the most common side effect is arm pain or stiffness, which has been shown to be the most common symptom of all three FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines. As a regional manager of employee health, she said that only about 10-15% of SSM Health employees have such severe symptoms that someone calls the workplace.

“We hear about them more often.”

In general, Bothun and Hartman said the COVID-19 vaccine produces more side effect reports than other vaccines, such as influenza vaccinations.

“We hear about them more often,” Hartman said. “Because this is a new vaccine and it’s in the news, people probably know more because they know better what’s happening to their body when they get the vaccine. difficult.”

“I don’t know if it’s getting worse or if we’re paying more attention,” Botun said.

Hartmann said there were no “significant differences” in the side effects reported from the three approved vaccines, and early reports suggest that people vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine may experience more side effects than the Pfizer vaccine. Showed that was slightly higher, he added. The Johnson vaccine is still very new, so it’s hard to say how different the side effects between the three are.

To Johnson & Johnson Clinical Trials, Over 60% of younger patients showed systemic reactions, compared to about 45% of patients over 60 years.

Pfizer And Modern Studies show similar numbers, but not much different. The amount of reaction increases on the second shot.

“Golden Ticket”: Not everyone has side effects

Hartman said people without side effects don’t have to worry.

“That doesn’t mean your body isn’t doing what it’s supposed to be,” he said. “That means you have a kind of golden ticket.”

For those who are experiencing side effects, they are usually short-lived, but it is advisable to see a doctor if both last for more than 48 hours. She also recommends drinking plenty of water, resting well on the day of the shot, and giving time to ease it in case of side effects.

Fever can also be treated with Tylenol or ibuprofen after injection, but these drugs should be avoided before vaccination.

“A few days of sickness are a small price to pay for immunity to potentially catastrophic illnesses,” Bothun said.

Its immunity is the best side effect of all of them.

“We’re now dealing with some weird side effects to ensure we can control the pandemic,” said Van Rossum.

