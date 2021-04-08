CDC and state disagree on the number of COVID variants in Colorado





Denver (KDVR) —Subspecies are in freshly vaccinated air, but state test data show that variants account for only 1% to 3% of all state cases. Researchers recently discovered an instance of the first COVID variant found in Colorado in Brazil. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have classified this as a “subspecies of concern” along with the first variants found in California and London. This definition is “Increased infectivity, evidence of more serious illness (increased hospitalization or death), Significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies produced during previous infection or vaccination, diminished effectiveness of treatment or vaccine, or failure of diagnostic detection. “ The CDC and the State Health Department have different estimates of what percentage of Colorado cases are mutations. The CDC estimates that up to 43% of Colorado cases are variants. 17% of Colorado cases are B.1.1.7 variants, 26% are two California variants, and 0.3% are Brazilian variants. The rest come from “other strains”. According to these numbers and the state’s cumulative count from those dates, it means about 12,000 variants of the case of concern. According to CDC figures, Colorado has some of the most worrisome variants in the county. The first discovered B.1.1.7 variant in London was found in 40 US states. The CDC found that 17% of the samples taken from Colorado were B.1.1.7 variants, the tenth highest percentage. The first two variants identified in California were 26% of Colorado’s COVID cases, the sixth highest. The CDC states that the estimate “may not match the cases reported by states, territories, tribes, and local civil servants.” This is the case for Colorado. The CDPHE estimate is significantly lower than the CDC estimate. Part of the reason is in different ways. The CDC selected at least 300 random samples collected in a four-week window through March 13. Searching for variants by CDPHE is in progress. Test 5% of state positive cases and identify mutants through genomic sequencing. This makes the presence of the mutant clearer and brighter. “As of the data update on April 6, we identified 1,316 cases, including variants of concern,” CDPHE wrote. The number of CDPHEs will have a variant of concern in 1% of new COVID cases in the state since then. December 29, 2020, when the first variant was discovered in Colorado.



