Experts warn that “rabies-like illnesses” found in bats can kill humans-world news





A deadly virus has been found in South Australian bats, and experts have reportedly issued harsh warnings. SA Health is said to have issued a statement on Thursday encouraging people to go outdoors to avoid contact with bats. Concerns are in bats carrying the Australian bat lyssavirus [ABL], This is a rabies-like illness that can infect humans if bitten. It can affect the central nervous system and is usually fatal. The World Health Organization estimates that more than 55,000 people worldwide die of rabies each year. Since the virus was first identified in 1996, only three cases of ABL have been recorded, all of which have led to patient death.

(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)

The· Email online report The virus was identified for the third time in South Australian bats. Dr Louise Flood of Communicable Disease Control Branch at SA Health’s Health and Wellbeing said: “And if treatment is delayed until after the onset of symptoms, the condition is always fatal. “Usually only 1% of bats have ABL, but these two recent exposures are of concern and that bats should only be treated by properly trained and vaccinated animal handlers. Please do not forget.” She added that rapid wound management and post-exposure prophylaxis may help prevent the development of ABL after a bat bite or scratch. Dr. Mary Kerr of the Ministry of Primary Industry is also said to have warned pet owners to keep animals away from bats.

(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)

ABL infection causes flu-like symptoms such as headache, fever, and malaise. The disease progresses rapidly, leading to paralysis, delirium, convulsions, and death. Usually within a week or two. Three known human cases of rabies and ABL infection show wide variation from days to years in the time to onset of symptoms after exposure to infected animals. According to authorities, if you are bitten or scratched by a bat somewhere abroad, immediately wash the wound for at least 5 minutes, apply a virus-preventive disinfectant and see a doctor as soon as possible. .. Britain has been rabies-free for years, but the disease is as close as France. In 2018, the disease was discovered in a private location in Dorset with the body of a small bat weighing just over 50p coins. At that time, the UK Public Health Service requested the GP to consider giving rabies injections to patients who are routinely exposed to bats.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos