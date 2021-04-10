Studies raise concerns that sick British Colombians are not calling 911 for fear of COVID-19





A new study raises concerns that British Columbia residents with serious illness may be avoiding hospital treatment because of their concerns. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection).. A study by two doctors based at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver was recently published. Canadian Emergency Medicine Journal I saw the first three months of BC’s COVID-19 pandemic. They found that 911 calls were reduced by 15% overall and calls related to serious illness were reduced by 9%. read more: Concerns grow as more young people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in British Columbia “15 percent is a huge number,” the study’s co-author, Dr. Frank Schuermeier, an emergency physician at St. Paul’s Hospital and an associate professor at the UBC, told Global News. “People didn’t stop getting sick. They stopped calling 911 because they were afraid of getting infected with COVID or they didn’t want to overwhelm their health care system. . “ The story continues under the ad The study is being conducted with concerns that the spread of more serious variants of the virus will put more pressure on state hospitals, especially intensive care units. ICU admission is at a high level close to a pandemic, but COVID admission has risen to a level not seen since early January. Click here to view the data »

According to Scheuermeyer, these pressures are real, but they do not necessarily affect the functioning of other hospitals. Units not associated with COVID remain safe and operational, and the volume of the emergency room is actually reduced by 10-15%. Trend story Canada breaks daily COVID-19 case record with new infections above 9K

DMX dies: family confirms rapper died in hospital at age 50 And it can have dangerous or fatal health consequences. “We are looking at people who come with abdominal pain for 3-4 months and they have late-stage cancer,” he said. The story continues under the ad read more: Outbreak declared within Vancouver General Hospital unit “We are beginning to overlook cancer, diabetes, heart problems, etc. These will have long-term implications for people’s physical, emotional and quality of life.” In their briefing, state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix said that sick British Colombians should not avoid seeking treatment for fear of exposure to COVID-19. I repeated that several times. However, Scheuermeyer said he was concerned that the message would not arrive. “In case of illness, I want the patient to go to the hospital,” he said. “We’re open, we’re there, we’re still there to provide care … we can go safely, and we miss too many heart attacks, cancers, and newly developed diabetes. I don’t want to. “ “There is still a lot of space. The hospital is safe. The emergency department is safe.” View link »

<br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos