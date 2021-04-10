San Francisco expands vaccine eligibility to 16+ with priority zip code





San Francisco expanded the eligibility of the COVID vaccine to residents over the age of 16 on Friday, as long as they live in one of eight priority zip codes. The Public Health Department and the San Francisco Emergency Management Department posted information on social media on Friday morning. The city has two stops that do not require reservations. The site is located at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital, 1001 Potrero Avenue, Southeast Health Center, 2401 Keith Street. Open 7 days a week from 9am to 3pm. City officials state that children aged 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and must go to the SF General site where the Pfizer vaccine is administered. This will allow some residents of these influential areas to qualify for six days more than the population of other cities qualifying on April 15, when California will open its qualifications to everyone over the age of 16. You can get a slight advantage of. People over the age of 50 are already eligible throughout the state. Alameda County has made similar vaccine fairness measurements on some of them. The most hit zip code Earlier this week. last month, Governor Gavin Newsom announces priority zip code based on vaccine fairness index.. At that time, there were only two San Francisco zip codes on the list. The zip code included Tenderloin and Treasure Island. These zip codes are back on the new San Francisco list, but some critics have previously pointed out potential income inequality within some zip codes. For example, 94102 includes Tenderloin, Union Square, and Hayes Valley. Health experts say that the sooner people are vaccinated, the more likely they are to end the pandemic. But supply remains a concern. District 6 supervisor Matt Haney noted that many California counties, including San Francisco, expect vaccine supply to decline by 30%, just as eligibility is expanding. did. He cited a production problem with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. last month, I had to dispose of 15 million J & J vaccines Due to the wrong ingredients. Relation: J & J takes a break as California’s vaccine eligibility expands Nevertheless, the city moves forward like some Ambitious announcement Recently, indoor performances and other rallies are scheduled to begin on April 15th, but of course there are restrictions. Giants already welcome fans to them Home opener And the warrior Bringing fans back to Chase Center April 23.. As of Friday, the city has recorded 35,425 COVID cases and 493 deaths from the disease.latest Data from the city Shows that 54% of San Francisco over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once. 34% of the same age group are fully vaccinated. ** Zip code may include all or part of these neighborhoods

94124: Bayview-Hunters Point

94134: Portola, Visitation Valley

94112: Balboa Park, Excelsior, Outer Mission, Ingleside, Ocean View

94110: Mission District, Bernal Heights

94107: Potrero Hill, Dogpatch, South Park

94102: Tenderloin, Hayes Valley, Union Square

94103: SoMa

94130: Treasure Island

