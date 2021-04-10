How does New Orleans vaccinate young people? By inviting with two types of free shots | Coronavirus

With a band-aid on his arm, a CDC card in his hand, a couple of Sean and Ollybrand clinked a glass, and then dropped a festive watermelon lemon drop shot.

This time, alcohol shots were another type of shot tracker.

“It didn’t hurt at all,” said Brussels while waiting for her husband Sean to be jabbed with Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. Without skipping the beat, they headed straight from the neutral ground of the Esplanade to the Dragon’s Den bar just across the street.

At the Dragon’s Den’s Shots for Shots event, this is the most New Orleans way to convince people to get vaccinated. Forty people will be registered 15 minutes before the event starts, and the number of lines will increase steadily. pic.twitter.com/EpGzNa9cRY -Katelyn Umholtz (@ kumh0ltz) April 10, 2021

They were two of the more than 125 people who were fascinated by the promise of free alcohol, as long as they were first vaccinated.

To the right of the couple, DJ RQ Away intermittently interrupted Tyler, Creator, and Lauryn Hill songs, announcing who was next to the vaccine queue. Most people didn’t wait more than 20 minutes.

DJ RQ Away, the planner of the Shot for Shot event, brings public health awareness and initiative to where people are, usually bars and music lounges, and has no objection to targeting young people and minorities. Prior to the pandemic, he held an event at Crescent Care to provide guests with STD tests at Tipitina’s.

Focusing on the disparity in COVID-19 cases and the deployment of the vaccine in the black community, as well as his enthusiasm to meet people and play music again, the next project with Crescent Care needs to include shots. I knew there was.

“I can’t ask people to care more, but I can make it visible,” said DJ RQ Away. “My followers are mostly young people, blacks and artists, and that’s the purpose of my event.”

Katie Conner, COVID-19 Vaccine Manager at Crescent Care, said it was important that the event was convenient for them in order to attract young people and people of color. And it must be absolutely “cool”.

“We wanted to get the vaccine to people, but cooling it definitely helps to boost it,” Connor said.

To that end, they planned to set up a vaccine station in front of the bar and start the event at 8:30 pm. Not all of the 244 vaccines brought in were used by 10 pm.

As expected, the crowd was overwhelmingly young. Some said they had postponed the shooting until it contained alcohol.

It was the ultimatum that Briggs Martin declared to his friends. He didn’t get a shot unless he also got another kind of shot.

“They called my bluff,” Martin said, with his free shot in hand and the canned mirror high life on the other. “But that’s the right combination.”

Others came out just because of who attended the event. As another way to attract young guests, Crescent Care shot one after another on Friday night to transgender activist and newly licensed EMT Qween Amor.

By 9:40 pm, she said she had jabbed at least 50 arms.

“I wanted to take a shot of myself from her, but I did,” said bookkeeper Erin Street. She was drinking beer on the sidewalk outside Dragonsden with Stacey Wall, a woman she met 30 minutes ago while waiting in line for vaccines. It’s New Orleans for you, Street said.

It was even more special to see New Orleans returning to a nearly normal pulse, just as the shots at the event were symbolic to many.

It was also the first night since the pandemic began City officials have extended the last call for bars and restaurants in the Parish of Orleans from 11:00 pm to 1:00 am...

It was certainly an advance, but it still needed a mask and the Dragon’s Den capacity was limited to keep the event safe.

“This is probably the most spectacular way to say’f — you’to COVID,” said Emma, ​​a graduate student who appeared to vaccinate and inject before the start time of 8:30 pm. “It’s like a victorious party.”

If New Orleans misses the first Shot for Shot event Kermit Raffin’s Mother in Law Lounge Hosts Unique Immunization Event April 17th of the same style: 1 J & J shot, followed by 1 alcohol shot.