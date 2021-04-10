“These are our homes”: LA gay bars fight to float after a year of shutdown | Los Angeles

4 iconic A gay bar in Los Angeles has advertised 130 years of history, warning that it has been completely closed during the pandemic and that more are on the verge of closure.

Even with the gradual return of nightlife, some of the remaining quivers in Southern California rely on crowdfunding for their final effort to float. Recession.

The pandemic is permanent Closed There are more than 100,000 bars and restaurants across the United States, but it’s in Los Angeles, which has been somehow restricted since March last year., The impact on night clubs is especially cruel.

The four LGBTQ + bars that closed in West Hollywood last year include the legendary nightclub Rage. Closed 37 years later, 39-year-old Gold Coast Dive bar Go down the street of Santa Monica Boulevard. Then in January, when LA became one of the worst Covid hotspots in the country, Studio City’s beloved gay country bar Oil Can Harry’s said: Close forever Half a century after hosting the queer line dance.

“It feels like death,” said DJ Rick Dominguez, who hosted disco and country nights at Oil Can Harry’s for 27 years. “We’re losing more than a place to dance. It’s been our home for decades. So many people met in oil cans and fell in love.”

Rick Dominguez, second from the left in the back row, was a member of the dance group LA Wrangler, who performed at Oil Can Harry’s in 2012. The bar closed completely in January. Photo: Courtesy Rick Dominguez

The oil can still had a siren on-site that staff used to warn customers in the 1960s. Dominguez said police had come and allowed him to switch to a partner of the opposite gender immediately. “The new generation will never know this space.”

Before Covid, gay bars already existed Disappear in LA And Other US cities This is due to rising rents and gentrification, as well as the growing popularity of online quier dating and hookup apps. Venue with the highest risk of closure is often independently owned and underestimated, including black and Latino communities, transgender and non-gender-compliant crowds, and working-class neighborhoods. It corresponds to the group that is. Research shows..

Many of the struggling LA bars are outside the more touristy West Hollywood scene, known for serving a crowd of white gay men, and owners go to GoFundMe to survive the crisis. I’m looking.

“These places were our safe havens, so it’s really messed up to see them go first,” said LA Meatballs. Drag queen People who played at the downtown club Precinto Financing to stay open.. “I can’t imagine a world without precincts. Some people can only see it, but they are your best friends.”

Meatballs were more comfortable than many gay bars, as the presinks had a long unpretentious atmosphere. thing. “

Also downtown, New Jalisco is one of the longest-running Latin gay bars in the region. Operated by an immigrant couple It turned it into an LGBTQ + venue in the 1990s.Behind the year’s rent, the bar has started Financing..

Eddie Francisco Alvarez, Jr., a research professor at Chicano and Chicano in Fullerton, California, said: Alvarez said bars like New Jalisco are far more welcoming to undocumented patrons and translatinas than West Hollywood facilities. “You can show up in the diversity of who you are, as opposed to some other spaces that are very white or unattractive to working class people … these places When closed, part of the strange Latin history is lost. “

Don Godoy, who ran every night in Jalisco Cafe with milk, His dancers rely on online events and OnlyFans to make up for their income, but said they are anxious to return to direct performance.

“There were customers who came to the store every week for three years,” he said. “It was especially psychologically challenging to stop suddenly.”

“We are resilient”

Club owners were initially embarrassed to ask for donations, but said they had no choice.

Scott Craig, co-owner of Akbar at Silver Lake, which opened in 1996, said: Taxes … And if you don’t know what we’re trying to do, what does that bring us? “

Some young friends and longtime patrons of Akbar owners eventually persuaded them to try crowdfunding before selling and closing their assets. Co-owner Peter Alexander said: It’s not just gay bars. They are our home, our living room, our expanded bedroom. “

Akbar GoFundMe spread by word of mouth in December, securing more than $ 230,000 in donations to its owners. With the success of the campaign, other quivers have sought help from their backers, but some say their debt is far greater than the donations they have collected.

Oliver Alpuche, owner of downtown gay bar Redline, estimated that the pandemic left him with nearly $ 400,000 in debt, partly because he had to keep paying licenses and permits. He tried several food pop-ups, but every effort to partially resume resulted in further losses. His landlord hasn’t sent notice of eviction, but he hasn’t forgiven generosity either.

Tony Soto, who plays at Akbar, says he wants the bar to survive the pandemic. Photo: Paul Brickman

“It’s very difficult to ask a community that is already vulnerable and suffering to help us,” Alpche said. GoFundMe Less than half of the goal. “But I don’t have the investors or resources I can rely on. How many loans can I personally borrow to survive this?” When the capacity diminished and came back, the bar probably He said he would continue to lose money: “But we are still fighting and will resume.”

For performers and gig workers who rely on gay bars to make money, their return will not be immediate.

Ricardo Sebastian ran ProstituteA popular Latin party in Presink, said the dancers, DJs, photographers, decorators and other workers behind the event are all suffering. At this moment, he reminded me of the AIDS crisis, which became a ghost town until the gay club finally bounced back in the 90’s. “This just resets everything … we know we’ll be back. It’s elastic enough, but I think it will take some time.”

Tony Soto, Drag queen Some performers playing Akbar and Presink said they gave up Los Angeles during the pandemic and fled, but hoped that the surviving bar would attract a large number of people when it became safe. Was there. Others … I think people will spit on each other’s mouth when the vaccine is distributed. Frankly, I can’t say I don’t. “

He came Weekly show with zoom, But longing to be in the same room as his audience again: “I haven’t heard real applause and real laughter for over a year.”