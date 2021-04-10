Coronavirus cases surge in Allegheny County despite increased access to vaccination – CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh (KDKA) — Despite increased access to vaccination, coronavirus cases surged in Allegheny County on Friday.

Dr. Brian Lamb, Ph.D., an internist at the Allegheny Health Network, said:

Vaccinations are on the rise, but so are COVID-19 cases. The Allegheny County Health Department said 593 new cases were reported on Friday. Of these, 433 are confirmed cases and 160 are possible cases. This is an increase of 214 from Thursday. Ten new deaths were also reported.

The Ministry of Health reported that 72 cases were 19 to 24 years old, 245 cases were 25 to 49 years old, and 82 cases were 50 to 64 years old.

“The number of cases is increasing. Fortunately, we see them in young and healthy patients. We have vaccinated many people, especially the high-risk elderly, so I We are seeing a young population that may be exposed to each other, but in the long run we hope to see no hospitalization and mortality from this surge. ” The doctor says.

Vaccine clinics are increasing in this area. The Allegheny Health Network and Allegheny County Health Department opened a two-day clinic in Monroeville on Friday. AHN wants to vaccinate up to 13,000 people in Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C. The state has granted AHN permission to open a 1C qualification.

While vaccine opportunities are increasing and the number of COVID-19s is increasing, many are out to enjoy the weather and relax restrictions at bars, restaurants and other businesses.

“I think it’s astounding. I thought it was going down soon and they started to open things up, but I don’t know these days,” said Ronnie Washabo, who wrote a bike to the North Shore with a friend. Said.

“We still need to be cautiously protected, but at the end of the tunnel there is a light, which may be a little longer than we expected,” said Platek Agarwal, who was walking with his girlfriend. It was. North Shore puppy.

Dr. Lam urges people not to go out unless they have been vaccinated.

“Even if you’re not vaccinated, you can’t go out and interact with your friends,” said Dr. Lamb.

Opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine vary.

“I’m still hesitant because it’s so new, but I still want it. Sooner or later I’ll probably get it,” said Washabo.

“Temporary and ultimately relatively harmless side effects are worth it,” says Agarwal.

Doctors and other health professionals want the best, but they are afraid of the worst.

“Vaccines are safe. There is no reason not to vaccinate,” said Dr. Lamb. “We all have to play our part to get back to normal. If we don’t play our part, the world could return us to where we were before.” Dr. Lam said.

The Allegheny Health Network vaccination clinic will continue Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm at Nextia Connect in Pittsburgh East, Monroeville.

Bringing in on Fridays was welcomed, but not on Saturdays. Reservations will continue to be available.You can schedule an appointment Here..