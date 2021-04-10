Some Oregon residents do not want the COVID-19 vaccine

Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has leveled off in some Oregon counties, despite significant expansion in eligibility.

All Oregons 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine on April 19. But by mid-May-long before the state achieved sufficient community immunity to stop the spread of the virus-some areas have more shots than people would be happy to get. I’m expecting them.

Associated Press-According to a poll by the National Poll Center, about 25% of adults across the country probably or will definitely not be vaccinated.

The Oregon Department of Health does not track or estimate the number of people who rejected shots overall or in certain categories, such as health care workers, said OHA spokeswoman Delia Hernández.

However, after weeks of eligibility for the elderly, Oregon data are beginning to reflect the hesitation of the vaccine.

In seven less populated counties in the state, less than half of counties over the age of 65 are vaccinated, OHA said.

According to OHA data, 59% of residents over the age of 65 receive at least one dose in Marion County. That number is 63% in Polk County and 62% in Lane County.

Reasons for vaccine repellent

The Statesman Journal asked the inhabitants why they hesitated to be shot. Most of the answers were broadly divided into three categories.

Some people are concerned that the vaccine will be developed and approved too soon, and long-term side effects are unknown.

“I don’t think we had enough time to thoroughly test the vaccine,” wrote Stacy Adams, 49, of Salem. “I don’t get it.”

Others say that vaccines are meaningless if we still have to wear a mask and social distance, and if our immunity quickly weakens.

“This is a temporary (6 months) vaccine with a high incidence of side effects against the virus and a very high survival rate,” wrote sister resident Matt Cyrus. “I trust the immune system more than vaccines.”

“The big question is how effective Shot or my immunity is.” Kaiser’s Hull Winelands said he couldn’t be shot because he was infected with COVID-19. “Is there a new version of the vaccine available in the fall that covers all strains?”

And yet others have a general distrust of the government.

“I don’t know if we should be in control to get the vaccine,” said Jennifer Benson, 66, of Damascus.

The Associated Press poll also showed a strong political division in vaccine support. Polls show that 42% of Republicans are probably or definitely less likely to be attacked than 17% of Democrats.

State and federal officials said they understood people’s concerns.

But profits outweigh risks, they said.

“We know that vaccines are very safe,” said Patrick Allen, director of health at Oregon. “I know many people are worried about side effects, but the COVID-19 case fatality rate for people over the age of 80 is 20% or 1 in 5 people. The serious risk that the virus poses to the elderly is , Much more than the temporary discomfort and confusion you may experience with vaccination. “

By comparison, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,794 deaths, 0.002%, of vaccinated people as of April 5, with no evidence to suggest a link between deaths and vaccines. It states.

Prior to the COVID-19 vaccine, no vaccine was produced within 4 years.But This vaccine was not deep blue — Behind it is more than 10 years of research, and efforts to tackle other coronaviruses have begun. And work on this particular virus began on the first day of its discovery in January 2020.

They have not yet received final FDA approval, but the FDA has issued urgent approvals for Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Such emergency approval is granted in the event of a health emergency. Pharmaceutical companies had to complete multiple clinical trials, including trials involving more than 3,000 people, lasting at least two months.

After obtaining the approval, the company had to continue to track side effects and submit a monthly safety report. They are expected to continue testing and apply for regular approval. Pfizer will file a full license application later this month.

It remains unclear to experts how long the vaccine will provide immunity. Pfizer reported Six months after receiving the second Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as part of a clinical trial of 46,000 people, volunteers remained more than 90% protected from symptomatological COVID-19.

U.S. health officials wear masks in public to vaccinated people because scientists don’t know if they can carry and spread the virus or how well it works against some new variants. I continue to encourage you to continue.

“Vaccination dramatically reduces infections, so eventually the CDC will issue new (masking) recommendations to vaccinated individuals,” said Peter Hotes, director of national tropical medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. The doctor says.n April USA Today Articles.. “But that doesn’t happen at the earliest until summer. It all depends on putting the B.1.1.7 variant (first identified in the UK) under control and expanding the range of vaccination. “

To date, more than 700,000 Oregons have been fully vaccinated. Oregon officials identified 168 cases as of April 2, and vaccinated individuals were virus-positive for more than two weeks after the last dose. Three of those people died.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is trying to uncover mythsAbout vaccines. According to the CDC:

Experts do not know how long the immunity from the disease will last, so you should be vaccinated even if you already have COVID-19. If treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before vaccination.

Currently, there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccination causes fertility or pregnancy problems.

The COVID-19 vaccine does not alter or interact with DNA.

Obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine does not mean that the virus test will test positive for COVID-19. Some antibody tests that indicate a previous infection may be positive.

How is Oregon fighting vaccine evasion?

The Oregon Department of Health is conducting targeted public education and advertising to increase the reliability of vaccines, including in rural areas, OHA’s Hernandez said.

One campaign, “Oregon COVID-19 Vaccine InformationAdvertises on Facebook, Pinterest, Reddit, Quora, WebMD and other websites.

“This campaign increases the reliability of vaccines, proves the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, assembles vaccines as a way back to the people, places and things we love, and it’s okay to ask questions. The purpose is to confirm. I will explain the vaccination process in an easy-to-understand manner. By sharing the stories of ordinary people (including non-urban areas) who chose to be vaccinated and why. ” He said.

Oregon also hosts special clinics to reach people who may face vaccination barriers.Government distrust.

For example, during April, OHA iwill will partner with the FEMA, Morrow, and Malheur counties to host a series of vaccine clinics for immigrants and seasonal workers in Boardman, Irrigon, and Heppner.

Lincoln County hosted a vaccine clinic focused on reaching seafood, agriculture, fish processing, seasonal and migrant workers.

“OHA continues to be a reliable source of accurate information for providers and communities, but we also acknowledge historical distrust within some communities of government public health authorities. That is why we are a reliable community. We work with our partners to help them, “says Hernandez.

“We connect professionals directly with the community through activities such as live Facebook events, weekly community webins, and ongoing presentations in partnership with trusted community organizations. Let’s do it, “she said.

