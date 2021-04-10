Increased sun exposure associated with reduced risk of death from coronavirus





If you live in a sunny area, CoronavirusWith a new observational study conducted in the United States and replicated in Italy England I will propose. Researchers compared UV levels with COVID-19 deaths over the same period and found that COVID-19 deaths were lower in sunny areas. the study, Release The British Journal of Dermatology found that the US mortality risk ratio (or the mortality risk ratio for a particular population group to the mortality risk ratio for all other population groups) decreased by 29% for every 100 KJ /. It was. Average daily UVA metric squared increase. An estimated 32% decrease was seen in Italy and the United Kingdom. Researchers are investigating what may be behind this correlation. One possible reason is nitric oxide, which is released from the skin when exposed to sunlight. Several studies suggest that the release of nitric oxide from the skin may reduce the ability of SARS coronavirus 2 to replicate. Another possible explanation is the fact that other studies have shown that increased exposure to sunlight is associated with a decrease in heart attack and a decrease in blood pressure. Both of these may reduce the risk of death from COVID-19. Studies have shown that this reduction in risk could not be explained by the levels of vitamin D in the local population. This is because the study was based on areas where UVB levels were too low to produce significant vitamin D levels in the body. The study explained the increased risk of death from COVID and other known risk factors associated with exposure, such as age, socioeconomic status, ethnicity, local infection levels, air pollution, and temperature. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). Render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} Although this study is observational and the cause and effect cannot be determined, studies have shown that sunlight may act as a simple public health intervention if further studies determine that it is causal. Stated. “These early results open up exposure to sunlight as one way to potentially reduce the risk of death,” said the corresponding author, consultant dermatologist, and Dr. Richard Weller, leader of the University of Edinburgh. Said. New studies may be particularly relevant to Israel, a sunny state with a high UV index.



