COVID-19 Update: No new infections, again





As a service to our readers, Sentinel-Record publishes updates released by the City of Hot Springs and Arkansas. The following statistics were posted on the Arkansas Department of Health website on Friday. • The cumulative number of confirmed cases was 260,326, an increase of 120 from Thursday. • A 7-day average of 103.71 rolled for newly identified cases, an increase of 4.42 from Thursday. • 2,895,070 PCR test reports, up 3,934 from Thursday. • Cumulative PCR infection rate is 9.0%, unchanged from Thursday. • 71,556 cumulative cases, up 58 from Thursday. • Cumulative antigen infection rate is 15.7%, unchanged from Thursday. • We received 2,021,400 vaccinations, an increase of 85,300 from Thursday. • 1,362,371 doses increased by 32,978 from Thursday. • The recovery of possible cases was 324,440, an increase of 153 from Thursday. • 160 hospitalizations, up 19 from Thursday. • 23 cases on ventilator, unchanged from Thursday. • 60 ICU patients, down 2 from Thursday. • One less than Thursday, with 4,511 confirmed dead. • There is a potential for 1,150 deaths and no change from Thursday. • 2,066 nursing home deaths, unchanged from Thursday. • The cumulative number of cases confirmed in Garland County is 8,462, unchanged from Thursday. • The 7-day average of 2.43 for newly identified cases decreased by 0.28 from Thursday. • 112,892 PCR and antigen testing reports, up 181 from Thursday. • 85,325 private lab reports, up 146 from Thursday. • 27,567 public lab reports, up 35 from Thursday. • Cumulative PCR infection rate was 8.6%, down from 8.7% on Thursday. • 25 active confirmed cases in Garland County, down 3 from Thursday. • 8,231 recovery cases confirmed in Garland County, up 3 times from Thursday. • The cumulative estimated number of cases in Garland County is 1,597, an increase of one from Thursday. • Six potential active cases in Garland County, up one from Thursday. • 206 confirmed deaths, no change from Thursday. • 49 deaths, no change from Thursday. Friday’s 7-day average for cases with confirmed new polymerase chain reactions in Garland County remained below 3 for 9 consecutive days, with no new infections reported in the county for the second time in 2 weeks. .. The infection curve confirmed by the county PCR decreased by 60% from the beginning of the month and by 95% in the first 99 days of 2021. Friday’s moving average was 97.8% lower than the January 11 peak of 110.71. No county deaths have been reported since March 30. The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital increased by 19 on Friday. This is the largest increase in hospitalizations across the state in a single day since the addition of 26 people on February 25. According to a report released last week by personal finance website Wallet Hub, Arkansas was ranked as the 46th best state for telecommuting. According to the report https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-working-from-home/72801, Arkansas ranks second for home Internet access and 48th for teleworkers’ share. It is ranked in. It was ranked 41st in cybersecurity and 31st in internet costs. According to the report, 20% of all employers who were able to work from home before the pandemic actually worked from home. Currently, 71% of these employees work from home and 54% say they want to continue teleworking after the pandemic is over. “But people who are allowed to work from home do not always have the best environment to do so,” the report said. “The best telecommuting conditions include low cost, moderate comfort and a high level of security.”

