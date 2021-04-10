Treatment of sleep apnea may reduce the risk of dementia





Illustration of ventilation obstruction.Credit: Habib M’henni / Public domain

Elderly people who receive positive airway pressure therapy prescribed for obstructive sleep apnea may be less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia, according to a new study. Researchers at the Center for Sleep Disorders in Michigan Medicine have analyzed Medicare claims for more than 50,000 Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 and over who have been diagnosed with OSA.In this nationally representative study, they used positives Airway Is pressure therapy unlikely to receive a new diagnosis of dementia? Mild cognitive impairment Over the next 3 years compared to people who did not use positive airway pressure. “There is a 3-year significant association between the use of positive airway pressure and a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia, and positive airway pressure may prevent the risk of dementia in OSA patients. “It suggests that there is,” said lead author Dr. Galit Levi Dunietz. .D. , MPH, Associate Professor of Neurology and Sleep Epidemiologist. The findings highlight the effects of sleep on cognitive function. “If there is a causal pathway between OSA treatment and dementia risk, our findings suggest that diagnosis and effective treatment of OSA may play an important role in the cognitive health of older people. “There is,” said Principal Investigator Tiffany J. Braley, MD, MS, Associate Professor of Neurology. Obstructive sleep apnea is a condition in which the upper airways repeatedly collapse overnight, interfering with normal breathing during sleep. OSA is associated with a variety of other neurological and cardiovascular conditions and many Senior citizens The risk of OSA is high. And dementia Is also in fashion, and Braley says it currently has about 5.8 million Americans living with it. Study: Treatable sleep disorders common to people with thinking and memory problems For more information:

GL Dunietz et al, Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment and Dementia Risk in the Elderly, sleep (2021).

sleep



DOI: 10.1093 / sleep / zsab076

University of Michigan



Provided by University of Michigan

