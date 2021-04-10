As the number of cases increased, almost 19% of Allegany’s population was completely vaccinated





Almost 19% of Cumberland — Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated with COVID-19 due to the growing number of cases in the region and across the country. The Maryland Department of Health reported on Friday that 12,232 county residents (approximately 17.4% of the county’s 75,000 residents) were vaccinated with both Pfizer and Moderna double-dose vaccines. An additional 1,057 (1.5%) received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson. According to Ministry of Health data, residents of at least 19,893 counties receive at least two initial doses. Over 3.2 million doses have been given throughout the state, with more than 2 million Marylanders receiving at least the first dose. Over 82,000 doses were given on Thursday. New case According to county health department data, there were 6,602 cases of coronavirus in Allegany County, an increase of 10 cases from Thursday. The county positive rate was 2.26% on Thursday, while the state average was 5.59%, with 11.36 cases per 100,000, while the state rate was 21.92. More than 1,800 new cases and 14 deaths were reported across the state on Friday. “Health authorities are urging people to stay socially distant, wear masks, frequently clean / disinfect hands and contact surfaces, and not be lazy to avoid social gatherings,” health officials said. Said in the news release. School case The Alleghany County Public School reported 5 COVID-19 cases for staff members and 14 COVID-19 cases for students during the week of April 5-9. Close contact was determined in the case of 3 staff and the case of 8 students. The school system quarantined 12 staff and 211 students because they were closely associated with positive cases or were identified as having a COVID-like illness. Walkup vax appointment The Hagerstown mass vaccination site offers vaccinations without reservations for walk-ups.Approximately 200 slots are available daily from 10am to 2pm

..





