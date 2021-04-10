Dutch Garden Keukenhof welcomes visitors to the tulip season after a prolonged blockade by the coronavirus





Tulips blooming in the Keukenhof park in Lisse. Image by Associated Press / Peter Dejong

Smooth: Finally, after a few months of harsh winter Coronavirus Relaxed restrictions in Dutch flower gardens and other public places have sprung up hope for the spring, which was blocked on April 9. Under a government-approved pilot program, the gates of the world-famous Keukenhof Park were opened, with thousands of people gardeners across well-maintained lawns. Up to 5,000 visitors were able to enter the garden surrounded by flat pancake bulb fields between Amsterdam and The Hague. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) .. Minke Kleinen, who visited the city center of Arnhem with his friend Ils van Egten, said he felt like “the first legal day.” My friends underwent a quick inspection before leaving and got negative results by email while driving. Coronavirus Triggered blockade “width =” 640 “height =” 362 “/> “It feels strange that we can stand next to each other,” Van Egten said, quickly hugging Kleinen. “How nice!” Keukenhof Park lost the entire season in last year’s pandemic as the first wave of deadly infections struck the Netherlands. The opening scheduled for March 20, this year never happened due to the country’s strict virus blockade. The six-day limited opening in the two weeks of April is welcomed by 40 gardeners who spend several months preparing for the spring season each year. Every year, the garden, which is about 50 soccer fields, can accommodate 10 times more visitors a day. Park director Bart Seamelink had a lot of emotions. “Of course, I’m happy today. It’s the first day of Keukenhof 2021,” he said, but added that the park still felt different with a relatively small number of visitors. “So it’s nice to be able to open it, but this isn’t what Keukenhof should be,” he said. In the years before the pandemic, Keukenhof paths, park benches and cafes were crowded with visitors from all over the world taking pictures and selfies with tulips, one of the most iconic products in the Netherlands. .. On April 9, a small group of visitors were scattered around the lawn. I was able to get a plate of Poffertjes (a Dutch treat of small pancakes covered with powdered sugar) without lining up in long lines. The Dutch government announced this week that it would allow hundreds of public places to reopen under harsh conditions to assess whether rapid testing would help the country’s mitigation safely. Coronavirus Limitations as vaccination levels rise and the weather warms. Under this scheme, visitors to Keukenhof Parks, museums, zoos and other venues will be admitted if they order their tickets online and have a negative virus test within 40 hours of their visit. All virus tests are free and the results will be emailed to the person being tested within an hour. The code, in turn, can be scanned at the venue. The test is conducted against the backdrop of a stubbornly high infection that has begun to decline in the past week after a few months of blockade. Health Minister Hu Ge de Jongge sees limited openings as a mitigation to return to normal life as vaccination reaches more and more people. Visiting Keukenhof Park felt like a privilege for the visitors. “This is a gift,” said blogger Berry de Nijs. “I feel good today. The weather is nice anyway … but walking in the tulips is great!”

