Exercise, a healthy childhood diet enlarges the adult’s brain and reduces anxiety





According to the new University of California, Riverside, childhood exercise and a healthy diet lead to adults with large brains and low levels of anxiety. the study To the mouse. Although diet and exercise are consistently recommended as ways to promote health, this study is the first to examine the long-term combined effects of both factors when they are experienced early in life. It’s a study. “Whenever I go to the doctor because I’m worried about my weight, I almost certainly recommend exercising and eating less,” said Marcell Cadney, a research leader and UCR PhD student. “So it’s surprising that most studies consider only diet or exercise separately. We wanted to include both in this study.” Researchers have determined that youth exercise generally reduces anxiety behavior in adults. It also led to an increase in adult muscle and brain mass. When fed a “Western” style diet high in fat and sugar, mice not only became fat, but also grew into adults who preferred unhealthy foods. The results of these findings were recently published in the journal Physiology and Behavior. To obtain them, the researchers divided the young mice into four groups-one with access to exercise, one without access, one fed a standard and healthy diet, and Western-style. What I ate a meal. Mice began eating immediately after weaning and continued for 3 weeks until sexual maturity. After an additional 8 weeks of “washout,” all mice were fed a healthy diet without wheels and behavioral analytics were performed to measure aerobic capacity and levels of several different hormones. One of their measurements, leptin, is produced by fat cells. It helps you control your weight by increasing your energy expenditure and letting you know that you need less food. Early childhood exercise increased adult leptin levels and fat mass in adult mice, regardless of the diet they ate. Earlier, the research team discovered that eating too much fat and sugar as a child can change the microbiome for life, even if it is eaten healthy later. In the future, the team plans to investigate whether fat or sugar is the cause of the adverse effects measured in mice fed a Western diet. Together, both studies offer important opportunities for health interventions in children’s habits. “Our findings may be related to understanding the potential effects of obesity-related decreased activity and dietary changes,” said UCR evolutionary physiologist Theodore Garland. I am. In other words, rushing into health early in life is very important, and pandemics can make intervention even more important. “During the blockade of COVID-19, especially during the early months, children did little exercise. Schools were the only source of physical activity for many who had no access to parks and backyards.” Said Cadney. “It’s important to find a solution for these children. You probably need to pay special attention as you grow up.” Given that exercise has also been shown to reduce anxiety in adults, Cadney said that children facing these challenges will have unique physical and mental health as they grow up in the next decade. I think I may run into problems. (ANI) This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

