How psychosocial stress increases the risk of coronary heart disease in women is as follows:





Psychosocial stress usually results from the difficulty of coping with difficult environments and can act synergistically to significantly increase a woman’s risk of developing coronary heart disease. Research It was proposed. A study led by researchers at Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health was recently published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The study specifically suggested that the impact of work and social tensions (the negative aspects of social relationships) on women is a powerful one-two punch. Together, they increase the risk of developing coronary heart disease by 21%. Work tensions occur when women have insufficient power to meet their work demands and expectations at work. In this study, high-stress life events such as spouse death, divorce / separation, physical or verbal abuse, and social tension were independently at 12% and 9% higher risk of coronary heart. I also found that it was related to that. Each is ill. The Drexel study uses data from a national representative sample of 80,825 postmenopausal women in the Women’s Health Initiative Observational Study, which followed participants from 1991 to 2015, to prevent cancer, heart disease, and osteoporosis in women. I found a good way. In a current follow-up study, Drexel researchers found that work tensions, the effects of psychosocial stress from stressful life events and social tensions (through research), and these forms of coronary heart disease. We evaluated the relationship between stresses. Almost 5% of women developed coronary heart disease during a 14-year, 7-month study. Adjusting for age, work hours, and socioeconomic characteristics, high-stress life events are associated with a 12% increased risk of coronary heart disease, and high social tension is 9% of the risk of coronary heart disease. It was associated with an increase. Work tension was not independently associated with coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States, results from the narrowing of the arteries in the heart, which prevents it from carrying enough oxygenated blood to the heart. The latest study builds on previous studies linking psychosocial stress to coronary heart disease and examines how work and social tensions work together to lead to the risk of complex disease. .. “The COVID-19 pandemic highlights the ongoing stress of women balancing paid work with social stressors. Other studies suggest that work tension may play a role in the development of CHD. I know, but now I’m at home about stress at work and these deteriorations in my health. ” Senior author Yvonne Michael, ScD, SM, an associate professor at the Dornife School of Public Health, said. “We hope that these findings remind us of the need for a better way to monitor workplace stress and the double burden of women working as a result of unpaid work as long-term caregivers at home. I will. “ The authors of the study said future studies need to investigate the effects of shift work on coronary heart disease and the effects of gender on work demands. Dr. Conglong Wang, a recent Dornife graduate and lead author of research at Drexel University, said: .. “This is especially relevant between stressors caused by a pandemic,” the king added. This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

