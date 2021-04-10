560 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday

To provide important public security information to the community, The Register-Guard makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such local journalism, Consider becoming a subscriber..

Oregon reported one new COVID-19-related death on Friday, increasing the state’s death toll to 2,440.

The Oregon Department of Health also reported 560 new confirmed presumed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 169,338.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported that 53,121 COVID-19 vaccinations have been added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 33,410 doses were given on April 8 and 19,711 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on April 8.

In Oregon, Pfizer has been given 1,108,731 doses, Modana has been given 993,824 doses, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been given 67,071 doses. As of Friday, 859,912 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,374,408 people who have taken at least one dose.

To date, 1,363,635 Pfizer, 1,215,300 Modana, and 193,200 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered throughout Oregon.

COVID-19 hospitalized

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 158, 10 fewer than Thursday. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, one more than Thursday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Incident and death

The newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported today are Baker (3), Benton (3), Craccamus (51), Kratosop (6), Colombia (7), Curry (7), Deshutes (51). Located in the county of. ), Douglas (8), Grant (24), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (27), Jefferson (6), Josephine (18), Klamath (25), Lake (2), Lane ( 47), Lincoln (9), Lynn (17), Malfur (2), Marion (33), Multnomah (97), Pork (11), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (10), Union (3), Wallowa ( 1), Wallowa (1), Washington (83), Yamhill (3).

The 2,440th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 62-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on March 25 and died at the Providence St. Vincent Medical Center on April 5. He had a fundamental condition.

168 people in Oregon were infected with COVID-19 after vaccination

Of the more than 700,000 people in Oregon who were fully vaccinated with COVID-19, 168 were still virus-positive and three died, according to the Oregon Department of Health.

Health agencies say that all vaccines are very effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness and death, but “there is no 100% effective vaccine and there will be breakthrough cases of vaccines.” Said.

A breakthrough case for vaccines is when the COVID-19 test results are positive at least 14 days after the last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine series.

“Vaccine breakthroughs can be prevented by … masking, physical distance, and avoidance of social gatherings,” OHA said in a statement.

Many vaccinated people who tested positive for COVID-19 experienced asymptomatic infections. None of the breakthrough cases of the vaccine were associated with the COVID-19 mutant.

OHA also reported 678 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths.

Weekly cases, deaths and hospitalizations

According to the latest reports, daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths all increased from the previous week. Oregon Health Department COVID-19 Weekly Report..

There were 2,964 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week from Monday 29 March to Sunday 4 April, and OHA reported on Wednesday a 21% increase from the previous week.

New COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased from 137 last week to 150.

The number of reported COVID-19-related deaths increased from 10 last week to 19.

There were 93,357 COVID-19 tests during the week from March 28th to April 4th, an increase of 1.4% from last week. The percentage of positive tests increased from 3.7% to 4.5%.

People over the age of 70 account for 40% of COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 77% of COVID-19-related deaths.

this week’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report Shows 21 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the elderly living community and collective living environment, with 3 or more confirmed cases and 1 or more COVID-19-related deaths.

