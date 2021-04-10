Health
560 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday
To provide important public security information to the community, The Register-Guard makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such local journalism, Consider becoming a subscriber..
Oregon reported one new COVID-19-related death on Friday, increasing the state’s death toll to 2,440.
The Oregon Department of Health also reported 560 new confirmed presumed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 169,338.
Vaccination in Oregon
OHA reported that 53,121 COVID-19 vaccinations have been added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 33,410 doses were given on April 8 and 19,711 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on April 8.
In Oregon, Pfizer has been given 1,108,731 doses, Modana has been given 993,824 doses, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been given 67,071 doses. As of Friday, 859,912 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,374,408 people who have taken at least one dose.
To date, 1,363,635 Pfizer, 1,215,300 Modana, and 193,200 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered throughout Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalized
The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 158, 10 fewer than Thursday. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, one more than Thursday.
The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.
Incident and death
The newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported today are Baker (3), Benton (3), Craccamus (51), Kratosop (6), Colombia (7), Curry (7), Deshutes (51). Located in the county of. ), Douglas (8), Grant (24), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (27), Jefferson (6), Josephine (18), Klamath (25), Lake (2), Lane ( 47), Lincoln (9), Lynn (17), Malfur (2), Marion (33), Multnomah (97), Pork (11), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (10), Union (3), Wallowa ( 1), Wallowa (1), Washington (83), Yamhill (3).
The 2,440th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 62-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on March 25 and died at the Providence St. Vincent Medical Center on April 5. He had a fundamental condition.
168 people in Oregon were infected with COVID-19 after vaccination
Of the more than 700,000 people in Oregon who were fully vaccinated with COVID-19, 168 were still virus-positive and three died, according to the Oregon Department of Health.
Health agencies say that all vaccines are very effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness and death, but “there is no 100% effective vaccine and there will be breakthrough cases of vaccines.” Said.
A breakthrough case for vaccines is when the COVID-19 test results are positive at least 14 days after the last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine series.
“Vaccine breakthroughs can be prevented by … masking, physical distance, and avoidance of social gatherings,” OHA said in a statement.
Many vaccinated people who tested positive for COVID-19 experienced asymptomatic infections. None of the breakthrough cases of the vaccine were associated with the COVID-19 mutant.
OHA also reported 678 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths.
— Associated Press
Weekly cases, deaths and hospitalizations
According to the latest reports, daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths all increased from the previous week. Oregon Health Department COVID-19 Weekly Report..
There were 2,964 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week from Monday 29 March to Sunday 4 April, and OHA reported on Wednesday a 21% increase from the previous week.
New COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased from 137 last week to 150.
The number of reported COVID-19-related deaths increased from 10 last week to 19.
There were 93,357 COVID-19 tests during the week from March 28th to April 4th, an increase of 1.4% from last week. The percentage of positive tests increased from 3.7% to 4.5%.
People over the age of 70 account for 40% of COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 77% of COVID-19-related deaths.
this week’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report Shows 21 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the elderly living community and collective living environment, with 3 or more confirmed cases and 1 or more COVID-19-related deaths.
Subscribe to Register Guard Get unlimited access and support local journalism.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]