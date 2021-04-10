AstraZeneca vaccines and blood clots: what is known so far





Still, German researchers say these clots appear more often in AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine recipients than would be expected in those who have never been shot. What symptoms should doctors and vaccinated people look for in the case of side effects such as blood clots? European regulators say vaccine recipients Number of possible symptomsIncludes swelling of the legs, persistent abdominal pain, severe and persistent headache or blurred vision, and small blood stains under the skin beyond the area where the injection was given. However, the sequence of symptoms was so vague that almost immediately the UK emergency room surged with concerns that it might fit the explanation. As a result, some emergency room doctors are seeking more central guidance on how to handle what they have primarily described as unnecessary visits. German researchers describe special blood tests that can be used to diagnose disorders and suggest treatment with blood products called intravenous immunoglobulin, which are used to treat a variety of immune disorders. Drugs called anticoagulants or anticoagulants can also be given, but vaccine-related conditions are very similar to those that rarely occur in people who receive heparin, so they are commonly used drugs. Some heparin cannot be given. Do vaccines cause other bleeding disorders? Other vaccines, especially those given to children for measles, mumps and rubella, are associated with a temporary decrease in the level of platelets, a blood component essential for coagulation. Decreased platelet levels include Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and AstraZeneca vaccine. One Florida doctor died From cerebral hemorrhage when his platelet levels could not be restored, and others were hospitalized. U.S. health officials say the cases are under investigation, but the results of those reviews have not been reported and have not yet been shown to be associated with the vaccine.

