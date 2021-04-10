“Supply is not an issue”: Authorities urge residents over 16 to be vaccinated | COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease)

Phase 3 begins on Friday and is open to all Missouri residents 16 years and older, regardless of occupation. Anyone over the age of 16 can be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, and anyone over the age of 18 can also be vaccinated with the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Health educator Ashton Day focuses on the community to help people decide if and how to get vaccinated as their qualifications grow in Missouri. He said it was in education and expanding their outreach.
“Supply is no longer an issue, it’s not an issue of robbing someone else of your shot like it was at the beginning,” Day said. “Signing up as soon as possible is what we encourage.”
According to Day, 39.6% of Boone County citizens have been vaccinated so far.
COVID-19 vaccination rates are rising and the number of cases is declining, but deployment is not simple. According to Day, the COVID-19 vaccine differs from past vaccines because the state controls the distribution of doses to local vaccinated people rather than the local public health sector. This setting makes it difficult to track the number of vaccines received in the county, the number of vaccine reservations available, and the number of doses wasted.
“We work closely with some of the local vaccinated people, especially the two hospitals in the town, so we can get some idea of what they have, but there is no sure way to know. “Day said.
In addition, as vaccines become more accessible to the general public, residents can choose which vaccine they want to get.
“What we often see is that if you want Johnson & Johnson, you want it,” Day said. “Some people especially want Pfizer because it’s available for people 16 and older, not 18 and older.”
The supply of COVID-19 vaccine is more accessible to the general public, but the Ministry of Health recommends taking advantage of the first vaccination opportunity unless you are allergic to the ingredients or chemicals in your prescription. I will.
Among those vaccinated on Friday was MU’s Senior Kimberly Nanna. She became infected with COVID-19 around the end of July and is excited to see things resume slowly.
“I’m excited to go see my friends and travel,” she said. “I’m excited to meet and hug my close friends without wearing a mask. It’s great to see people in public.”
Teddy Maiorka, who was vaccinated on Friday, said she was relieved to overcome the “first hump” and expressed joy at the Ministry of Health’s decision to host the event at Blue Note.
“It’s ironic (I’m going to get vaccinated at Blue Note). It’s like the first step back here,” said Mallorca, who missed a concert or festival. “It would be a lot of fun if Postsex Nachos played here as soon as everything” returned to normal “. “
The Department of Health said in a news release that it is working with restaurant, bar and venue owners and managers to provide workers with more vaccination opportunities. The second dose clinic will be held again at Blue Note on May 7th.
Trina Teacutter, who has worked for the Department of Health for 22 years, has helped vaccinated people. She said she had helped immunize up to 1,800 people so far.
“We are passionate about public health,” Teacutter said. “This is exciting for us. We feel we are doing something positive to end this pandemic, so we can go anywhere and provide vaccinations to people. ”
According to the news release, 7,000 slots will be available from 7am to 7pm that day, with a second booking scheduled for 21 days later. Those under the age of 18 need parental consent.
MU Health Care initially planned a two-day event with 4,000 booking slots available, but the state health department and MU Health Care assignments have made it possible to vaccinate for one day. .. To make an appointment visit MU Health website.