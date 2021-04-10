819 new cases, 30 new known deaths

Arizona reported 819 new COVID-19 cases and 30 known deaths on Saturday, bringing the state’s total death to just under 17,100.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arizona’s 7-day case rate per 100,000 people is 44th of all states and territories after being ranked 1st and 2nd in most of January. Was ranked on Friday. COVID data tracker..

The states with the lowest case rates in the last 7 days were New Mexico, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, Hawaii, Mississippi, California, Alabama, and Arkansas. Arizona was ranked 51st out of 60 states and territories on March 28, but that rank has risen.

As of Friday, the state’s seven-day mortality rate per 100,000 people ranks 25th in the country, according to the CDC.

The positive rate, which indicates the positive rate of the COVID-19 diagnostic test, has decreased, but it depends on the measurement method.

Last week, Arizona’s positive rate was 5% for the fifth straight week and 7% the previous week. According to the state, there is a unique way to calculate the positive rate. The state-wide weekly positive rate peaked at 25% in December.

As of Saturday, Johns Hopkins University calculated a 7-day moving average positive rate of 3.4% in Arizona. This shows that the state’s positive rate peaked at 24.2% in December.

A positive rate of 5% or less is considered a good benchmark for controlling the spread of the disease.

However, state-wide COVID-19 mortality and case rates since January 21, 2020 are still at their worst in the country.

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Arizona since the outbreak of the pandemic was 234 per 100,000 as of Friday, the sixth highest in the country in the state ranking that separates New York City from New York State. I am. According to the CDC, the US average is 167 deaths per 100,000 as of Friday.

New York City has the highest mortality rate, with 377 deaths per 100,000, followed by New Jersey, Massachusetts, Road Island and Mississippi.

The Arizona case rate per 100,000 people since the pandemic began was also ranked 6th in the country as of Friday.

With 30 new reported deaths in Arizona, the known COVID-19 deaths are 17,092. The state exceeded 17,000 on Wednesday, 16,000 on March 2, 15,000 on February 17, 14,000 on February 6, 13,000 on January 29, and just one week after 12,000. , Over 11,000 people. .. The state exceeded 10,000 known deaths on January 9. The first known death in Arizona from the disease occurred in mid-March 2020.

Many of the reported deaths occurred days or weeks ago due to delays in reporting and matching death certificates.

A total of 849,021 COVID-19 cases have been identified throughout the state. In February, especially in March, there were reports of relatively lowercase letters. Of the cases reported in the last 34 days, 31 were less than 1,000.

The Arizona data dashboard shows that 85% of all ICU beds in the state and 89% of all inpatient beds are used on Friday, with 8% of ICU beds and 7% of non-ICU beds COVID-. Shows that it is occupied by 19 patients. 256 ICU beds and 985 non-ICU beds were available throughout the state.

Hospitalization for this illness has generally decreased for more than 12 weeks.

The total number of patients admitted for COVID-19 cases known or suspected in Arizona was 576 on Friday, up from 571 on Thursday, to a record 5,082 inpatients on January 11. It was far below. One of the surges in the summer of 2020 was July 13, 3,517.

The number of suspected or known cases of COVID-19 in ICUs throughout Arizona was 147 on Friday, down from 149 on Thursday, well below the record high of 1,183 on January 11. I did. The peak in use for COVID-19 was 970.

COVID-19 was confirmed on ventilator, and the number of suspected Arizonas recorded 56 on Friday, down from 66 on Thursday, well below the record high of 821, which reached 13 January. patient.

On Friday, 1,010 patients were seen in the COVID-19 emergency room. This is well below the December 29, 1-day record of 2,341 COVID-19-positive or suspicious patients seen in the state-wide emergency department.

Arizona launched its first COVID-19 vaccination in mid-December for healthcare professionals, long-term care facilities, and first-line first-line responders. The state in early March moved to a predominantly age-based development, and in late March, anyone over the age of 16 was able to start registering reservations.

State data show that more than 2.5 million people across the state have been vaccinated at least once as of Saturday, and more than 1.6 million have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There are about 5.6 million adults over the age of 18 in Arizona.

What you need to know about Saturday numbers

Cases reported in Arizona: 849,021.

Cases since the outbreak began increased by 819, or 0.10%, from 848,202 identified cases on Friday. These daily cases are grouped by the date reported to the state health department, not the date the test was performed.

Cases by county: 528,065 in Maricopa, 113,542 in Pima, 50,259 in Pinal, 36,917 in Yuma, 22,309 in Mojave, 18,422 in Yavapai, 17,304 in Coconino, 15,987 in Navajo, 11,728 in Cochise, 11,240 in Apache, 7,864 in Santa Cruz, 6,849 in Gila. According to state numbers, there are 5,518 in Graham, 2,449 in Lapas, and 568 in Greenlee.

According to state data, the per 100,000 case rate since the outbreak of the pandemic was highest in Yuma County, followed by Apache, Santa Cruz, Graham, and Navajo counties. The incidence in Yuma County is 16,054 per 100,000. By comparison, according to the CDC, the average rate in the United States since the pandemic began was 9,282 per 100,000 as of Friday.

Navajo Nation reported a total of 30,239 cases and 1,260 confirmed deaths as of Friday. Navajo Nation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

As of Friday, the Arizona Correctional Bureau said 12,254 prisoners were COVID-19-positive, including 2,240 in Tucson, 2,025 in Aiman, 2,010 in Yuma, 1,303 in Lewis, and 1,163 in Douglas. I reported. 43,654 prisoners were tested throughout the state. A total of 2,742 prison staff were positive on self-reported tests, the agency said. Forty-three people imprisoned in Arizona have been confirmed dead in COVID-19, and another 10 are under investigation.

Race / ethnicity is unknown for 17% of all COVID-19 cases across the state, but 38% of positive cases are Caucasian, 30% are Hispanic or Latino, 5% are Native American, 3% are Black, 1 % Have been diagnosed with Asian / Pacific Islands descent. ..

Of those who have been positive in Arizona since the onset of the pandemic, 16% are under 20 years old, 44% are 20-44 years old, 15% are 45-54 years old, 12% are 55-64 years old, and 13% are 65 years old. I was over the age. ..

As of Saturday, the institute completed 4,113,957 diagnostic tests on unique individuals with COVID-19, of which 13.7% returned positive. That number includes both PCR and antigen testing. The percentage of positive tests has been 5% in the last 5 weeks. State numbers exclude data from laboratories that do not report electronically.

The State Department of Health includes cases where the antigen test, another type of test to determine the current infection, may be positive. An antigen test (not related to an antibody test) uses a nasal swab or another fluid sample to test for the current infection. Results are usually produced within 15 minutes.

Positive antigen test results are believed to be very accurate, but false-negative results are more likely, says Mayo Clinic. Mayo Clinic officials say doctors may recommend a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test to confirm negative antigen test results.

As of Friday, Arizona had the sixth highest case rate in the country since January 21, 2020. CDC.

According to the CDC, the infection rate in Arizona is 11,635 per 100,000 people. The national average is 9,282 cases per 100,000 people, but states that were hit hard in the early stages of the pandemic may be underestimated due to the lack of tests available in March and April 2020. there is.

Reported deaths in Arizona: 17,092

Deaths by county: 9,733 in Maricopa, 2,370 in Pima, 862 in Pinal, 824 in Yuma, 692 in Mojave, 522 in Navajo, 491 in Yavapai, 423 in Apache, 329 in Coconino 282 in Cochise, 225 in Gira, 174 in Santa Cruz, 78 in Lapas, 77 in Graham, 10 in Greenlee.

People over the age of 65 account for 12,817, or 75%, of the 17,092 deaths. After that, 15% of deaths were 55-64 years old, 6% were 45-54 years old, and 4% were 20-44 years old.

6% of deaths were of unknown race / ethnicity, but 50% of deaths were Caucasian, 29% Hispanic or Latino, 8% Native American, 3% Black, 1% Asian / Pacific Islands It was a system. Performance.

The world death toll on Saturday morning was 2,915,972. According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in the United States was the highest in the world at 561,074. A total of 17,092 deaths in Arizona represent approximately 3% of COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

Contact the reporter at [email protected] Or 602-444-8529. Follow her on Twitter @brieannafrank..

Supporting local journalism.. Subscribe to azcentral today.