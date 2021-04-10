Rapid coronavirus testing is now available throughout Devon





All adults in Devon have been encouraged to take a rapid lateral flow test of the coronavirus twice a week and now do it in a variety of ways, including test centers, workplaces, pharmacies, and home delivery. I can. The tests are quick and convenient, and the results are usually available within an hour. Rapid immunochromatography is intended for people who do not show symptoms of coronavirus – a new and continuous cough, high temperature, or a change to normal taste or smell. People with these symptoms should immediately self-isolate and arrange a PCR test via the NHS. Regular examination of people who show no signs of coronavirus infection is essential to stop the spread of the virus. Since one in three people with COVID-19 show no symptoms, regular tests can help identify people who may be unknowingly infected with the virus. If negative, you can continue your day while adhering to public health measures such as maintaining social distance, wearing face covers indoors in public places, and washing your hands regularly. You may also want to see: A positive immunochromatographic test means that the person is likely to be infected with the virus and is instructed to arrange a self-isolation and confirmatory PCR test via the NHS. Starting this week, the Devon County Council will make access to immunochromatography easier. The council includes Ashburton, Axminster, Burnstaple, Bideford, Buckfastleigh, Crediton, Cullompton, Dartmouth, Dawlish, Exeter, Exeter, Great Torrington, Holsworthy, Honiton, Ilfracombe, Ivy Bridge, Kingsbridge, Lynmouth. Lynmouth arranges mobile community testing at Newton Abbot. Okehampton, Seaton, South Molton, Tavistock, Teignmouth, Tiverton, Totnes. The service will be stopped twice a week on a specific day in a specific location in each community.please confirm devon.cc/testing About time, place and date near you. Alternatively, people can collect home test kits from one of Congress’s mobile test sites and take a lateral flow test at home. If you don’t know how to use the test kit, the staff at the mobile test site will tell you how to take the test. Home test kits can also be ordered from the NHS and delivered to people’s home addresses. It is also available from NHS test sites and pharmacies that are part of the pharmacy collection scheme. If you are not symptomatic, you can visit the following site to see when and where you can get the test nearby. devon.cc/testing..

