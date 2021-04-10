Covid-19 vaccine has the potential to unleash treatment for five other deadly illnesses

most COVID-19 Vaccines are different from other vaccines that have appeared so far.

In summary, it’s a simple distinction, but it has nothing to do with speed.Is to use the technique instead vaccine That is, it is based on hacking the body’s own genetic blueprint.

Traditional vaccines use both live and dead viruses, depending on the jab, and basically teach the immune system to recognize the invader and destroy it next time.Most approved COVID-19 vaccine Instead, it is an mRNA vaccine that relies on the genetic blueprint of our cells to make proteins and pre-programs our cells to resist the virus. Now famous spike protein Before our cells come into contact with the virus.

Even those who strongly believe in science and vaccines have incredibly incredibly fast in creating the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Modana) that scientists now know.

Consider a pre-pandemic scenario. The government has announced that it will invest a lot of money in a whole new novel. vaccine A formulation developed for newly discovered illnesses with the support of a mission called “Operation Warp Speed”. The FDA then uses emergency privileges to quickly track their use in humans. It seemed impossible — and then we did it, did it, and did it again.

When it’s your turn, get your shot. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images News / Getty Images

But for those who get the mRNA vaccine, it was thrilling. The Covid-19 vaccine is the first mRNA vaccine approved for use, 25 years Scientists are chasing these vaccines for diseases such as cancer.now Safe mRNA vaccine Here, the possibility of using technology to create other breakthrough treatments changes the way cancer, HIV, Parkinson’s disease, and many other illnesses are treated by preventing them in the first place. There is a possibility.

How are vaccines made?

Traditional vaccines are made a few, slightly Different method:

Some, like the varicella vaccine, use a weakened version of the virus.

Others use dead versions of viruses like flu jabs (which is also part of the reason why flu vaccinations need to be frequent for long-term protection from flu).

Still, some, such as the hepatitis B vaccine, use some of the bacteria (for example, their protein).

All of these vaccine types work in much the same way in the body.By introducing several versions of the virus into the body in a controlled and safe way, they are of the body Immune system Create specific antibodies that immunize — permanent protection from any disease caused by a pathogen.

Think of these vaccines as palms, wrists, and fingers, and mRNA vaccines are the opposite thumbs. This is an important next step in evolution. Like other vaccines, they induce your body to make the antibodies needed to protect you from pathogens. However, they differ from older vaccines in one important way: they do not contain viruses.

Instead, they teach you how to make the antibodies your body needs and essentially prepare your immune system in advance for the upcoming attacks. The “m” in the mRNA vaccine is an abbreviation for “messenger”. Because it plays that role. It gives cells in your body a message to produce certain antibodies. It disappears when you finish your messenger job. It’s like a technician installing an alarm system in your home. Place all the appropriate sensors on the doors and windows, and when done, rely on the alarm system (antibodies in this case) to ensure safety.

Antibodies work to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 by binding to peplomers and blocking their invasion of host cells. Shutterstock / Design_cells

There are three reasons why this is so exciting.

RNA vaccines can be produced relatively quickly. This means you can respond quickly to viral mutations and future pandemics.

mRNA vaccines are more targeted than traditional vaccines

The mRNA vaccine can be given to multiple strains of the virus at once

To understand the effects, it is useful to consider that other diseases besides the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine are important for treatment and even prevention.

Can I get a cancer vaccine?

The specificity that can lead to an mRNA vaccine is Cancer treatment.. In fact, cancer vaccines were the reason researchers were considering this type of vaccine in the first place.

Carlyle Morris I am a gastrointestinal oncologist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Together with his colleagues, he led a clinical trial testing the mRNA vaccine as “a personalized treatment for patients treated for cancer with the goal of further reducing the risk of cancer recurrence.” I have.

Tumors that have been surgically resected from cancer patients have been tested to find profiles of the most common genetic mutations that cause cancer. According to Morris, the mRNA vaccine is particularly useful for this because mutations are unique and specific to each individual, even among people with the same type of cancer. Being able to target mRNA vaccines, each vaccine can be personalized to the individual’s needs.

The goal of this study is to “demonstrate that such vaccines train the immune system to recognize fragments of mutant proteins found in residual tumor cells after surgery, but are influenced by others in the body. It is not found in cells that have not. Then it attacks and kills the rest of the cancer. “

Is there an HIV vaccine?

I haven’t got a simple answer yet mRNA vaccine You can change that.

“In the past, HIV preventive vaccines have avoided us,” says Morris. “But there are great expectations for this technology. That promise may be in the early stages of realization.”

Another team of researchers at Scripps University in California has developed a preliminary vaccine that uses the same technology as Moderna jab to show the potential to prevent the transmission of the HIV virus.

This vaccine is intended to stimulate the immune system to produce “rare but powerful” antibodies.Antibodies that neutralize widely.. These antibodies can attach to the peplomer protein that the HIV virus uses to invade and neutralize cells.

so Press statement Released as a result of a phase I trial to test this vaccine William thiefIn order for the immune system to produce these antibodies, “it needs to induce proper B cells,” said an immunologist at Scripps Research.

The odds of doing that were literally one in a million, Schief said.

“In this study, the target cells were about one millionth of all naive B cells. To get the right antibody response, you must first prime the right B cells. The data from this study show that the vaccine We have confirmed the ability of immunogens to do this. “

Is a universal flu vaccine possible?

The two most common types of influenza in humans are influenza A and influenza B. There are several strains of type A and type B.And inside Those Strains are divided into “clades” and “subclades” — genetic differences within the strain. In essence, influenza is an old hand to make a large number of variants, as SARS-CoV-2 is doing at its current pace.

When you get the annual flu shot (get it), the ceremony is Knowledge-based guessing Which strain of influenza virus will prevail that year. This process has been working well for years. Not everyone can be vaccinated against all possible strains, but that is also not ideal.In a good year, the vaccine will provide 40-60 Protection rate from seasonal influenza. You get a picture about a bad year.

RNA vaccines change the game.Using this technology, scientists can create vaccines to inoculate against Type A and Type B in one shot. Some scientists believe that the same jab could not only be used to vaccinate multiple strains of influenza, but could also develop influenza vaccines with longer-term protection. Every 5 years.

Is it possible to get a Zika fever vaccination?

Zika It is a disease caused by the mosquito-borne Zika virus.The virus First identified It was not widely known until 1947, but until 2007, when the first human outbreak occurred.Zika fever Aedes Mosquitoes also carry West Nile fever, dengue fever, and yellow fever).

Most people with Zika have mild symptoms such as fever and a rash (a dengue-like symptom). However, a few people develop symptoms of more serious illness. And when a pregnant woman gets sick, it can cause birth defects (such as microcephaly) in the foetation. Jika fever is also strongly associated with a rare disease called the Gillan Valley.That illness Attacks the nervous system Patients need life support to breathe because they can be very paralyzed. To date, there are no approved deca vaccines.

Previous attempt Dika vaccine Not very successful. However, with the success of the safe mRNA Covid vaccine, Moderna set out to develop an mRNA vaccine for Zika.They just finished Phase I We are conducting a test and are proceeding to Phase II.

Does the Covid-19 vaccine work against mutants?

As far as we know Approved vaccine In the case of Covid-19, even the variants of the virus that are currently prevalent significantly reduce the risk of developing severe Covid-19 illness and death. But that is not always the case. New variants may do a better job of avoiding vaccines. But again, this is where the mRNA vaccine can shine.

“One of the exciting aspects of this technology is that the components of an mRNA vaccine can be easily redesigned and” recoded “by those who make it to catch up with the virus as it changes or mutates. That’s what Morris says.

The· Inverse analysis- Future mRNA vaccines for diseases other than coronavirus are still in the very early stages of development. You should not assume that all of them will bear fruit. Also, the use of conventional vaccines for the treatment and prevention of illness should not be stopped. But what’s so exciting is not only the potential to fight other difficult and potentially deadly illnesses, but also the technology itself.

After all, you’re probably reading this story through the World Wide Web, an idea born of scientists at the Institute for Particle Physics, CERN. You don’t always know how a particular technology can help you develop it, but finding it is thrilling.

Correction: Earlier versions of the article misidentified AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an mRNA vaccine. It is a viral vector vaccine.

Correction: In previous versions of the article, the phrase “virus cell” was mistakenly used instead of “virus”.