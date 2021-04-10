Update on Coronavirus, April 10: State reports 6,892 cases and 74 deaths daily





This is the COVID-19 update on Saturday, April 10th.

This is the latest information about the Michigan coronavirus. This includes the number of cases reported by the state government and other updates affecting western Michigan. Saturday incident The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,892 cases of COVID-19 with 74 deaths on Saturday. The total number of cases is 738,023. The death toll is currently 16,500. Friday incident The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,834 cases of COVID-19 with 26 deaths on Friday. The total number of cases is 731,131. The death toll is currently 16,426. State recommendations for COVID-19 People with COVID-19 report a wide range of symptoms, from mild to severe illness. According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms are: heat

cough

Dyspnea

cold

Repeated shaking with chills

muscle pain

headache

sore throat

New loss of taste and smell

Nausea or vomiting

diarrhea * Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health authorities learn more about the virus. The best precautions against viruses such as flu, colds and COVID-19 are: If you suspect you have been infected with COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider. If you do not have a healthcare provider, please contact your local hospital.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use a hand sanitizer.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

If you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with tissue paper or upper sleeves.

Avoid contact with sick people.

If you are ill, stay home and avoid contact with others.

When in public, stay at least 6 feet away from others. ► ►It’s easier to keep stories like this up to date. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.. Do you have any news tips? Email [email protected], Our visit Facebook page Or twitter..Our subscription YouTube channel..

