The state reports 4,882 new COVID-19 infections, the second highest in 7 days | Coronavirus

The State Department reported 40 new COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, recording at least 35 new deaths for the fifth consecutive day.

New infections fell from 4,882 in the Friday report, but were still the second largest increase in the last seven days. Of the 1,068,974 outbreaks in Pennsylvania since the pandemic began about 13 months ago, 428,649 were reported in 2021.

In Valley County, there were 64 new cases, including 26 in Northumberland County and 25 in Union County. There were also 11 new cases in Snyder County and 2 new cases in Montur. No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the valley population. To date, 566 valley dwellers have died from the virus.

The state did not update state-wide or county-specific vaccination information on the dashboard on Saturday, but details some changes in new releases during the day, including immunization of 177,473 Pennsylvania residents on Friday. , Raised the total state-wide dose to 6,233,317. To date, 2,299,256 inhabitants have been fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, Pennsylvania had the first dose of vaccine to 36% of the eligible population, and the state ranked 20th out of 50 states with the first dose given at a percentage of the population. It is ranked.

According to the CDC, Pennsylvania ranks sixth among all 50 states in terms of total doses administered.

The Pennsylvania Early Warning Dashboard also shows that the state’s positive test rate increased from 9.3% last week to 9.5% last week.

Hospitalization

The State Department reported Saturday that 2,441 patients were admitted to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Friday, two more than the day before. Of these patients, 511 were in the intensive care unit (ICU), an increase of 15 and the number of ventilator patients increased for the third consecutive day, increasing from 9 to 260. did.

At Valley Hospital, 67 patients were admitted. This is the same number reported on Friday. The ICU had 16 patients and the ventilator had 5 patients. According to a state report, Danville’s Gaisinger Medical Center was treating 52 patients. The Danville Campus was treating 11 patients in the ICU and 5 patients on a ventilator. Geisinger Shamokin had one patient in the ICU. At Evangelical, there were 14 inpatients. Four were being treated in the ICU.

The 14-day moving average inpatient trend per day is about 3,900 less than at its peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below the spring peak. However, the moving average of inpatient numbers is starting to increase.

In the school

There are 27 active cases at Bucknell University, up 5 from Friday, 24 of which are up 6 among students. There were seven positive tests on campus on Friday. 55 students are isolated, down 10 from Thursday.

At Susquehanna University, there were as many 10 active cases (5 students and 5 workers) as reported on Friday. Since January 21, 118 incidents have occurred on campus, 90 of which were students.

Nursing home

As of noon on Saturday, there were 2,150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 35 care facilities in the Valley, the same number reported on Friday.

In Montour County, there were cases of 300 residents and 70 staff at six facilities.

In Northumberland County, there were 1,037 resident cases and 256 staff cases at 20 facilities.

At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staff tested positive. In Union County, there were 264 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.

To date, there have been 319 COVID-19-related deaths in valley nursing homes, including 215 in Northumberland County. These numbers haven’t changed since Friday’s report.

Prison and state center

In Allenwood’s four federal prisons, there are three active cases, all among workers. There are no active cases in the US Prison (USP) in Lewisburg.

There are no cases at Allenwood’s low security facilities. One staff member is infected at a security facility in Allenwood. In Allenwood’s US Prison (USP), there were cases of two employees and no cases of prisoners. One prisoner died of COVID-19 at the facility. This is the only federal prisoner’s death associated with COVID in the valley.

USP Lewisberg did not report an active case.

To date, 1,370 people have recovered from the virus in prison, including 1,190 prisoners.

At SCI-Coal Township, there were seven active cases, the same number reported on Friday. A second prisoner died of complications from the disease.

There are less than 5 cases and less than 5 deaths among those serviced at the Serin’s Grove State Center. The Human Services Department will not provide a specific number if it is less than 5. The facility has six active employee cases. The cumulative number of cases at the facility was 334, of which 234 were workers.

There are also less than five cases between Danville State Hospital workers and clients. Also, less than 5 clients have died. The facility had 74 cases, including 39 for clients.